David Faitelson: “Mexico doesn’t play soccer well, it’s not going to beat El Salvador”

David Faitelson of the US network ESPN was at El Grafico’s Güiri Güiri al Aire to talk about the match between Mexico and El Salvador. He also talked about CONCACAF news.

“Mexico does not play soccer well, the CONCACAF tie is not very complicated, if we analyze historically, today the Mexican team is not a big favorite nor is it going to beat El Salvador, it will be a closer game, the teams have come closer,” he said. Faitelson regarding the match against El Salvador and the national team’s discomfort in Mexico.

“It is a generation that does have talent, we must recognize it, there is talent, but we do not have the same number of soccer players in Europe compared to other countries on the continent,” Faitelson summed up about the level of Mexican soccer today.

“Gerardo Martino lost his way, he recognized him and I hope he shows us that he is not a rigid coach, it is time to try, he has players to try, he has been very rigid”, highlighted the charismatic Aztec journalist about what he expects from Mexico against El Salvador.

The panelists asked him about his answers on social networks about what Mexico will do in the World Cup in Qatar.

“Mexico cannot be defined as far as it goes in a World Cup, Mexico will not be world champion, you can measure Mexico in how it competes with a world giant,” he said.

Faitelson recognized that Mexico is no longer the giant of the area and that Canada’s rise to that position is a reality.

“I think it’s not an accident, Canada is a power in other sports, today they have assured that they will go to two World Cups in a row. I think Canada has the structure, it has the soccer players, the coach has done a great job,” he replied. .

OPEN CRITIQUE

The Mexican journalist also stated that “Canada is the great news of CONCACAF and it’s great, it has no lack in its sports system, I trust more, I see Canada better positioned than teams like El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras or Panama in the area,” he stressed.

Faitelson denied that Mexico should celebrate anything if it reaches at least the point it lacks to qualify for Qatar 2022.

“Because of the way Mexico has played, I go back to the same thing, even in the 2013 qualifying round where Mexico did everything not to go to the World Cup, they ended up going. It would be immature to go and celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after the match against El Salvador,” he refuted.

Regarding the future of the Selecta, David showed confidence that he will be able to return to his level.

“I expect El Salvador with quality, with a soccer idea, I think the work of this team is focused on 2026. That’s where I want to see El Salvador return to a World Cup,” he predicted.

There was also a chat with former World Cup player from Costa Rica, Hernán Medford, now in his role as coach, who analyzed the recovery of his country in the octagonal and that it could play at least the Intercontinental Repechage.

“There was awareness, it is in everyone’s interest that Costa Rica go to the World Cup. Players, the press and the fans became aware and they came together,” he assured.

On the status of Costa Rican soccer in CONCACAF, Medford stated that “Costa Rica in history with five World Cups is respectful, Panama fell completely and Costa Rica rose in level at the right time. We see the team as Canada, which is the team with the most growth,” he stressed.

Regarding the work of the Colombian Luis Suárez and his reach with some fortune on the Costa Rican bench, Hernán clarified that “I think there is almost no fortune in football, here in Costa Rica everyone had to change the chip in which they had to improve. ”, he narrowed down.