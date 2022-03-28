David Faitelson’s acid comments on Honduras – Mexico: “It’s about the last place”

True to form, the journalist David Fatelson gave forceful comments about what will be the duel that the selections of Honduras and Mexico(5:05pm) for the penultimate day of the Concacaf Octagonal.

The Mexican squad is obliged to win in San Pedro Sula to seal their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and they will face a Honduran team that for days has run out of options to fight for a place in the World Cup.

Through his official Twitter accountFaitelson launched acid comments about the duel to be held at the Olympic stadium in San Pedro Sula and pointed out that it is a “procedural game.”

“Mexico must and can comply today with a “procedure” that has been complicated by its lack of football certainty: to qualify for the World Cup”he began by saying.

And he kept shooting: “Honduras had never, as a local, arrived so weakened and vulnerable to a game against Mexico… It is the last place in the octagonal… There is no excuse.”

Faitelson left his messages to the Mexican teams as he reminded them that they had an irregular tie.

“This afternoon, in San Pedro Sula, is a new opportunity for Mexican soccer players to show their great skills. So far, they have disappointed throughout the World Cup qualifying octagon.”, he pointed out.

And he concluded: “Mexican soccer, its industry, as always more attached to business than to sports, will rest easy once the pass to the World Cup is obtained…For them, qualifying means money. The rest can always wait.”