David Gordon Green will direct the film about the birth of Disneyland

We saw him recently on the occasion of the presentation of his latest Halloween Kills at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, but after horror a new classic awaits David Gordon Green in the next future. The director was chosen by Disney + to direct a film about the making of the legendary Disneyland.

Written by Even Spiliotopoulos (The beauty and the Beast and various animations for homevideo), there are still no expected distribution dates – streaming or otherwise – nor a cast hypothesized for the film in which the creation of the “happiest place on earth” by Walt Disney.

It will not be the first time that Disney decides to show its master father on the big screen. After Saving Mr. Banks with 2013’s Tom Hanks and the TV series project that ABC carried out under the name of Hyperion. Apparently much closer to the movie we’re talking about, as a premise, as it should focus more on Disney itself.

Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955 in Anaheim, in California, and was the first Disney theme park, later reproduced in Florida, Tokyo, Hong Kong, China and Paris for a total of twelve different locations. An empire that legend wants to have been born fromidea came to Uncle Walt as he watched his daughters enjoy the merry-go-round at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.