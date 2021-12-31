David Guetta: “My New Year’s Eve 2022 in Abu Dhabi”

New Year’s Eve 2022 in the manner of David Guetta can only be in style: the performance of the world-famous DJ and producer will take place in Abu Dhabi and it will also be possible to follow the cutting-edge production in streaming to celebrate New Year 2022 that unites, inspires and energizes people around the world. After the success of United at Home at the Louvre Museum for New Year’s Eve 2021, for this third edition the superstar will propose a magnificent show at the Louvre Abu Dhabi between December 31st and January 1st and fans will be able to follow the show online on January 1st 2022 at 12pm but also on December 31st 2021 at 9pm.

David Guetta’s New Year’s Eve 2022 show – the one who brought dance music to the mainstream by blending urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres – will be a spectacular show: more than 500 lights positioned around the floating stage, at the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the surrounding water, 20 meters high flames that will hurl themselves against the night sky to accompany the DJ set. “The Louvre is one of the most iconic places in the world and I am so excited to play in the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year after the success of my Parisian livestreaming last year. It is an honor to be invited to perform here, this year we have managed to make this world production once again and it will certainly be an electrifying show and a wonderful night. I can’t wait to connect with all of you and celebrate the new year together ”commented David Guetta.

In fact, the artist will perform on a floating stage, set against the backdrop of the museum’s iconic architecture and purpose built on the waters surrounding the Louvre Abu Dhabi. By integrating the screening of masterpieces from the Louvre Abu Dhabi collection, from Rodini to Vasari and Hokusara, David Guetta’s performance will celebrate the museum’s vision of art and culture as a universal source of joy, communion and awareness. And of encounter, as only music can do. And how, in fact, the first universal museum in the Arab world also tells: the Louvre in Abu Dhabi is in fact testimony to stories of encounters, exchanges and cultural connections.

The perfect stage for one of the most listened to artists of all time on Spotify, winner like Best Electronic Act ai MTV European Music Awards and with assets the sale of more than 50 million records, 10 billion streams and 2 Grammy Awards as well as collaborations with world famous artists including Sia, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Usher, John Legend, Madonna, Avicii, Anne-Marie, Akon.