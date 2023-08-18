David Guetta paid $69 million for Don Francisco’s former property in Indian Creek

Famous DJ and producer of French origin David Guetta joins elite list of Indian Creek ownersA villa located in Miami-Dade County that is considered a ‘millionaire’s bunker’.

According to ‘The Real Deal’, Guetta paid $69 million for the property, which sits on 1.2 acres of land that formerly belonged to Chilean Don Francisco.Known worldwide for being a television presenter, producer, philanthropist and businessman.

This information has come to the fore shortly after the businessman Amazon owner and founder Jeff Bezos will pay $68 million for another mansion in Indian Creek, Remember that the new house of Tom Brady and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is also being built in the same villa.

DJ’s newly purchased property sits to the side Almost finished mansion of Ivanka Trump and her husbandJared Kushner.

the media explains it Don Francisco sold his property two years ago for $23.8 million, Its buyer at the time was developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners, who demolished the site and began a new project.

New Home It is spread over 15,578 sq. ft. Distributed in 12 rooms, 16 bathrooms, hall, living room, main room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and many other facilities.

From the pictures shared by various media, it is known that the place has a very modern style in which the glass walls play a major role.

Apart from the comfort and luxury inside the house, there are many places available outside as well. Including 118 feet of private beach sand.

It also has green areas terrace, swimming pool, spa area, dining room, bar, kitchen and other ideal places to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends or, of course, have a great party led by Guetta.

