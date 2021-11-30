David Gulpilil: Mr. Crocodile Dundee’s aboriginal actor, who died aged 68

Aboriginal interpreter of Mr. Crocodile Dundee David Gulpilil died on November 29, 2021 at the age of 68 after a long illness.

David Gulpilil, the legendary Australian Aboriginal actor who appeared opposite Paul Hogan in Mr. Crocodile Dundee and Rolf de Heer’s Charlie’s Country, is died on November 29, 2021 at the age of 68. The actor had been fighting a battle with lung cancer for four years.

Goldstone – Where Worlds Collide: David Gulpilil in a scene from the film

The announcement of David Gulpilil’s death in the statement released by South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall:

“With deep sadness I have to share with the people of South Australia the news of the disappearance of an icon, of an artist unique in his generation who helped shape the history of Australian cinema and the representation of Aborigines on the big screen: David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu. “

Born on July 1, 1953, David Gulpilil grew up in the bush and never went to school. He often said he learned English by listening.

“That’s all I know, dance, sing, use the spear and hunt”, the actor confessed in a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “My father gave me a spear and said ‘Make sure you come back, the spear is life’.”

Gulpilil was discovered at the age of 16 when British director Nicholas Roeg saw him perform a traditional ceremonial dance and chose him for 1971’s Beginning of the Walk. The cult film told the story of two brothers raised in the city stuck in inland, where they learn to survive with the help of an Aboriginal boy during his “walk” ritual of separation from his tribe.

The actor was a key element of Australia’s “New Wave” with naturalistic performances in a trio of films from 1976 and 1977: Mad Dog Morgan with Dennis Hopper, the children’s classic Storm Boy and the acclaimed The Last Wave, with Richard Chamberlain.

David Gulpilil is best known to the general public for his performance in Mr. Crocodile Dundee, one of Australia’s biggest box office ever, where he steals the show in the role of witty Aboriginal Neville Bell who runs into Paul Hogan’s Mick Dundee in the forest. Legendary is the line in the scene where he tells journalist Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski) that she can’t photograph him. She replies “I’m sorry, do you think it will steal your spirit?” “No”Bell retorts “You have the lens cap”.

In 1987 David Gulpilil received the AM (Member of the Order of Australia) in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List for “the service provided to art through the interpretation of Aboriginal culture.”

After the Australia flop, with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, and a sad interlude in prison for brawling, the actor’s career was relaunched by Rolf de Heer who, with Charlie’s Country, allowed him to win the award for best acting. by Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.