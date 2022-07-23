David Harbor and Lily Allen: how they fell in love through celebrity Tinder | TV and Show

The actor and the singer fell in love in just a couple of dates and text messages that gave rise to a relationship of more than 3 years in which they formed a family with the daughters of the British.

During September 2020, while much of the world was still in lockdown and almost everyone was wearing a mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic, David Harbor and Lily Allen They surprised the world by announcing that they had married.

The singer of “Smile” and the actor who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things had a relationship that had become known in 2019 when they attended an event together.

The relationship was made official through the social networks of David Harbour, who published a photo with the singer at the end of October 2019.

But how did the 47-year-old actor and the 37-year-old British woman meet? There is an “official version”, but recently Hopper’s interpreter told the truth behind that story.

David Harbor and Lily Allen: A Las Vegas Love Story

It was People the medium that announced that the couple had requested in September a license to marry in Las Vegas, which gave them a year to consummate the commitment.

The publication was made on September 8, 2020 and the following day the marriage between the two took place, which was confirmed by David who published the news with 2 images through his Instagram account.

The couple attended Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas, where Brendan Paul, a well-known Elvis Presley impersonator, held the ceremony.

The family made up of the actor, the singer and their two daughters ended the ceremony with a particular reception, with hamburgers, fries and drinks from an “In-N-Out Burger”, a popular chain of fast food restaurants that is in the western United States.

In this way, the couple consecrated their relationship after both had gone through difficult times in their lives.

David Harbor and Lily Allen battled their addictions to alcohol and drugs, while David confessed that his parents tried to commit him when he was 20 years old because of his alcoholism, at which time he was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

For her part, the singer lived addictions since adolescence. She thus confessed it in her memoirs “My Thoughts Exactly”, where she assured that she was surprised that she was not dead because of the excesses.

In the post, Allen stated that “I chose sex over heroin. I didn’t realize it at the time, but addictions can manifest in all kinds of ways. This helped me block out other things like pain or fear. There are a lot of destructive things that can get to you when you’re up.”reported El País.

How love really arose

“I married a beautiful and amazing woman who I love. I have never met someone as profoundly kind as she is. I have never felt so cared for, ”David Harbor declared to People after having married the British.

The actor commented in an interview with The New York Times that when they met he was in the middle of filming Black Widow “weighing 127 kilos, with an exaggerated beard and hair.

“We had a date at the [restaurante] Wolseley in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise. As it progressed, I started losing weight and working out” he mentioned about her when she met Lily Allen.

He added in his response that “I honestly have mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship. It’s really good to start the relationship from that part, instead of being the handsome young male and being seen to deteriorate over the years.”

Although there is something that does not count in that interview and it is how David Harbor and Lily Allen really met. Officially, the couple was seen together on several occasions and it was the actor who confirmed the relationship with an image on social networks, but they never confirmed how they met in life.

Raya, the “Tinder” of the famous

It was said that David Harbor and Lily Allen met at the backstage from a talk show, however, this is the fake story of the couple, because the real story is that they met through a dating app called Stripe which is similar to Tinder.

“I was alone in London, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yes, I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time, we met, we had a date at the Wolseley and she went. You know, she’s fucking amazing,” she recently told GQ.

The actor pointed out that on the third date he knew he had fallen in love with Allen, indicating that “I was in this phase, where I was like ‘I’m going to be brutally honest about everything,’ because why lie? And I told him something about my life, about my beliefs…”

He adds that “it would take a really extraordinary person to accept the things I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that’s a person I want to be with.”

But what is Raya, the exclusive app through which they met? It is a platform similar to Tinder that was born under the award of “Here, everyone is someone”reported Infobae.

The application, created by Daniel Gendelman in 2015, was created so that celebrities, influencers or people of some importance would not see their privacy compromised when entering dating platforms.

To enter, you must pay a membership, however, the difficult thing is that they accept you since as a user you must go through certain filters such as take a recommendation from another member, indicate your Instagram user and accept that a committee investigates you.

Several celebrities acknowledge having used the platform as Bin Affleck, Drew Barrymore or Channing Tatumamong others.