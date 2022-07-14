David Harbor from Stranger Things was a superhero and you don’t remember him

David Harbor participated in the reboot of a franchise of a hero that does not belong to Marvel or DC Comics, however, it did not have the expected success.

David Harbor gained notoriety in the Hollywood film industry thanks to his participation in stranger thingsthe success of Netflix, where he plays Sheriff Jim Hopper of the town of Hawkins, a place that is being targeted by strange supernatural forces and could be destroyed. The officer takes Eleven as his adopted daughter, a young woman who demonstrates fantastic telepathic and telekinetic abilities, making her the hope of this cursed place.

The actor took advantage of his rising popularity and joined a project that was a reboot of the franchise. hell boypreviously starring Ron Perlman in two films that did not achieve the expected success and that is why the story restarted with a new protagonist and renewed expectations around this hero who has an important fan base in the world of graphic novels.

On this occasion the mission of hell boy is to stop the Blood Queen Nimue, played by the versatile Jovovich mile, who in the past was stopped by King Arthur thanks to the sword Excalibur and is now back with the intention of eradicating humanity. Only hell boy stands between this villain and the chance for her to fulfill her darkest desires.

An unsuccessful reboot

hell boy is a demon of great power who works for the Office of Paranormal Research and Defense which was founded by his adoptive father, Trevor Bruttenholm. This secret branch of the government seeks to identify and eliminate any threat that comes from beyond the grave in the form of vampires, witches or demons. hell boy he is one of the most important agents in the office and humanity’s hope against Nimue.

David Harbor declared that the film was a “character piece” with mature and complicated themes that are the perfect justification for the film’s adult rating. The creator of the character Mike Mignolasaid that the actor deeply investigated the hero saying: “He’s texting me with questions about Hellboy, about his history, about what the character would think about this or that.”.

The critical consensus of this film in Rotten Tomatoes He says: “Devoid of the imaginative flair that made previous Hellboys so likable, this soulless reboot suggests Dante may have left a 10th circle outside of his Hell.” The percentage of acceptance of the film among specialists is a meager 18% compared to another low 48% of audiences in general.

Subsequently David Harbor returned to the superhero genre this time at Marvel Cinematic Universe on tape 2021 Black Widowstarring Scarlett Johanssonwhere the actor of stranger things he brought to life Red Guardian, a kind of Captain America from the Soviet Union who is part of a very special family made up of Natasha Romanoff and other characters. The film has a solid 79% acceptance from critics in Rotten Tomatoes. Rematch!