David Harbor Has Already Read The ‘Stranger Things 5’ Script And Revealed At What Point It Will Begin: “It’s So Touchy”

,stranger things‘ became an instant success upon its release in 2016, but the end is drawing near. With an incredible cast, the Netflix series has established itself as one of the most popular of the decade, winning over millions of fans who wonder what happens next to their favorite characters. fifth and final season,

In the midst of a simultaneous strike between actors and screenwriters in Hollywood, filming from ‘Stranger Things’ it has stopped This much Season 5 premiere will be delayed, Nevertheless, most artists have already been able to take see the script last season of them david harborJim Hopper in fiction, who has ensured that the fates of the series’ five main characters will be resolved.

“Shooting will take a while, which will be difficult because we can’t start yet, but it is what it is. I am excited return. I’m excited to end it in a way bold and amazing“, he confessed during an interview on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. “I’m really excited to return to this character because you know they’re going to pay off these original characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. they’re going to end their stories in a big way Because they have been living with you for the last eight years.

As you can see in the video above, Harbor has built a great relationship over the yearswith many characters including Millie Bobby Brown with whom they have become very good friends paternal bond The end of the series therefore also includes farewells to co-stars who have become good friends.

Harbor assures it, although he hasn’t read End of the series, it would be “very touching“: “I know what it is. I know where we end up and it’s very exciting. That’s the word I would use.”

It appears that its thrilling ending will have a different beginning than some fans imagined. As Harbor shared, Season 5 Won’t Begin By Picking Up The Facts Which happened in the Season 4 finale when Sadie Sink’s character Max was in a coma and the Upside Down began to affect Hawkins.

“After Season 4 ends, when you’ll see us on that hill looking at the fire of ash and smoke, let’s start somewhere later of that”, he confirmed. “So you have to imagine it the world is a different place,

For now, we’ll have to wait to know the ending of ‘Stranger Things’, but David has made sure that the script “they are fantasticAs always.” “They’ve continued to outdo themselves, these writers are currently on strike called the Duffer Brothers,” he shared. “It’s also a great company. I mean, set pieces and script things that we’ve seen They’re bigger than anything we’ve ever done last”.