David Harbor is joining the Christmas thriller Violent Night, from the producers of John Wick

The star of Stranger Things, David Harbor, was cast in Universal’s 2022 Christmas thriller, Violent Night, directed by Tommy Wirkola from Dead Snow.

The 46-year-old actor has become an unlikely action movie star in recent years after his role as Sheriff Hopper on the much-loved Netflix series. Stranger Things.

We have in fact seen Harbor in the role of the Marvel character Red Guardian in Black Widow and a violent mercenary alongside Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, where he demonstrated his amazing prowess for action films.

We also know that next year David Harbor will star in a new Christmas thriller called Violent Night.

Scheduled for release in December 2022, the Universal Pictures film is set to give a violent twist to the holiday season, although plot details are not yet known.

The Norwegian action horror director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) is directing the project, while the script was written by the team of Sonic The Hedgehog, Pat Casey And Josh Miller.

It will also be produced by the company managed by David Leitch, 87North, who also produced John Wick; audiences can therefore expect thrills, action and perhaps a slightly dark comedy tone.

David Harbor and action movies

In 2022, Harbor will return as Hopper in season 4 of Stranger Things on Netflix and will also star alongside Anthony Mackie in the upcoming ghost adventure We Have A Ghost, directed by Christopher Landon from Wishes for your death.

Harbor’s prowess as an action star continues and recently even hinted at a return to the MCU for his Russian super soldier Red Guardian.

Perhaps Violent Night will give audiences a taste of what a Marvel release could look like with a film entirely dedicated to the character of David Harbor.

