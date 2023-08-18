Entertainment

David Harbor says ‘Stranger Things’ finale is “very poignant” and “bigger” than ever

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner17 hours ago
The actor who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, David Harbour, has talked about what we can expect from the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’ and has given us a hint about the ending of the hit Netflix series. In an interview with Josh Horowitz to promote his new film ‘Gran Turismo’ (shot before the strike). The new season is in production, although it has suffered a significant and indefinite pause due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike: “You have to imagine where this begins. Where the fourth season ends, when you tell us Will see on that hill looking at the ashes and the fire”, revealed the New York actor. “You have to imagine that the world is a different place.”

David Harbor and Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things'

When the 48-year-old actor was asked if he had read the ending of ‘Stranger Things’, he replied: “I haven’t. But I know what it’s like,” he says, before laughing. “I know where we got to and it’s very touching”,

Harbor claims the script was sent to her and her co-stars, including Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, before the strike. , Of the series’ creators, he says, “(The scripts) are fantastic, as always, they’re outdoing themselves, these writers, who are currently on strike, called the Duffer Brothers.” “I mean the scenes and things that were shown to us in the script are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.” He also ensures that the series will “seven accounts” with the original heroes who, like Hopper, have been on the series since its inception.

The lead actors of ‘Hellboy’ and ‘Silent Night’ He expressed his enthusiasm to get back to recording after the strikes reached agreements that satisfied everyone: “Filming will take a while, which will be tough because we can’t start yet, but it is what it is. I’m excited to be back, I’m excited to finish in a bold and incredible way.”

What will be the end of Hawkins Friends?

Everything indicates that we will have to wait a long time to see the outcome of this impactful and touching story that has captivated so many people around the world. At the end of the fourth season, after the great war with Vecna ​​and the apparent victory of the heroes, we can see through Will that danger is still haunting the town of Hawkins and its inhabitants.,

Hawkins and the Upside Down are coming together. Will Mike, Eleven and their friends be ready to defeat the Upside Down and end the threats lurking behind the cracks of small-town America, once and for all?

