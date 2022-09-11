David Harbor (Stranger Things) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) join Marvel in their new projects

Many of you will know them as hopper of stranger things Y Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones, but David Harbor Y Emilia Clarke have stepped forward and have signed by Marvel for its future professionals, this was announced at Expo D23.

David Harbour, who will also appear in the fifth season of stranger thingswill also be part of one of the new installments of the MCU: Thunderbolts. will do it with Florence Pugh, with whom you have already shared a screen in this universe in black widowas well as others like sebastian stan (Bucky).

Emilia Clarke will join the legendary Samuel L Jackson, who plays the character Nick Fury, in the film Secret Invasion from Marvel. Other actors with whom he will share the screen in this film are Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman or Cobie Smulders.



Emilia Clarke during the filming of ‘Secret Invasion’ in Halifax, England. //Getty Images



The trailer of Secret Invasion is available now, and its premiere is scheduled for early 2023.

Henry Cavill, new addition to Marvel

Harbor and Clarke are not the only actors from other universes who have been signed by Marvel. And how in this multiverse everything is possiblewho made the hero Superman in DC, will become a villain under the seal of the UCM.

Henry Cavill will join Marvel as the Doctor Victor Von Doom in the movie The Fantastic Fouras announced by Keving Feige at the same Expo.