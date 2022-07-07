David Harbor (‘Stranger Things’) reveals how he lost 35 kilos due to script demands

The physical change of David Harborthe actor in charge of playing Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’from the first three seasons of the acclaimed series to the fourth, is, to say the least, remarkable.

The New York interpreter gives life to a bumbling and tormented police chiefthat in the new season termina turned into a beefy superhero.

For David Harbor, his role as Hopper in the aforementioned fiction has been a turning point in his career and the physical change that both he and the character himself have undergone since the series started in 2016, not only because of the demands of the ‘Stranger Things’ script itself, but because of the actor’s foray into the world of superheroes.

THE GREAT PHYSICAL CHANGE OF DAVID HARBOR

David Harbor has had to undergo various physical demands due to the projects in which he has participated in recent years as ‘Hellboy’ in 2019, or ‘Black Widow’the film centered on the Marvel character played by Scarlett Johansson, in which Harbor plays Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian.

These films supposed a brutal physical change in the interpreter what meant everything a challenge for the writers of ‘Stranger Things’ who had to adapt to the new situation, as the actor himself reveals in ‘BBC Breakfast’.

“At the end of the third season I weighed about 122 kilos, and when we got to this season I weighed 86“, confesses the actor, who proposed to the team of the Netflix series that some flashbacks be recorded before his weight loss, so that the plot development of the fiction would not lose coherence.

“I think they’re pretty committed to ending it” David Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ says there is a “very clear ending” to the show… but won’t give any more clues 🧐https://t.co/kKp9HxIMRR pic.twitter.com/gz7rcVt0zT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 5, 2022

To get his incredible physical change and his great weight loss, David Harbor put himself in the hands of Don Saladinoa popular fitness guru who works as personal trainer of numerous Hollywood stars.

With it he achieved his goal and achieved a huge weight loss and now has revealed the key to how he managed to achieve it.

“It is not easy, you have to stop eating when you lose so much weight and go hungry. That’s the secret, if you’re curious about the secret to the diet, it’s just don’t eat.”, commented the actor, who He clarified that such a notable change is only achieved if there is good planning behind and what caloric reduction is only part of the entire process that must be completed with physical exercise and another series of guidelines provided by a professional.