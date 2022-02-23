David Jaffe accused of inciting hatred towards minorities for controversial tweet

David Jaffe, creator of God of War, has been criticized on multiple occasions for his opinion on certain games or for off-color comments he has made on networks and on his YouTube channel. The creative is again under the spotlight, now for a controversial message he posted on Twitter.

The community pointed him out for allegedly inciting hatred, as he did a poll asking players if they would be willing to annihilate non-playable characters belonging only to minorities in order to get a trophy in a hypothetical game.

This angered part of the community, who did not hesitate to lash out at Jaffe. At the same time, the creative responded and stated that he was attacked by several users, including some members of the press.

David Jaffe pissed off the Twitter community with a poll

“Hypothetical: If you were playing the game and loved an open world title and there was an easy, automatic PS Platinum trophy for walking into a nightclub full of minorities (Jewish, Black, LGBT, Muslim, etc.) and killing everyone Minority NPCs, would you?” Jeff wrote in the message that started all the controversy.

Twitter users were quick to react and many pointed to the creator for promoting hatred of minorities and inciting extremists to commit criminal acts. Many users agreed that Jaffe’s post makes no sense or is of any use, and that it simply sparked arguments.

Some people supported Jaffe and said that his survey is harmless, since it deals with a hypothetical case. On the other hand, there were also users who stated that they would not hesitate to annihilate the NPCs in order to get the trophy. As you can imagine, these statements further increased the controversy among Twitter users.

The situation did not stop there, as Jaffe claimed to be angry since several video game users and journalists criticized him for his controversial survey, which, for him, has no problem despite dealing with a controversial topic.

“I’m upset that I’m seeing some game journalists publicly attacking me for my tweet today about the nightclub and NPCs. I’m fine if they don’t like it or find it offensive, but it would have been nice if they had reached out to me before publicly attacking me.”

This ignited the spirits again, as users demanded that he touch topics like these in such a carefree way without expecting consequences. Jaffe defended himself and assured that he does not have the same position, since he believes that everyone should not be “treated like children who cannot engage in an uncomfortable speech.”

The main problem is that Jaffe’s survey really generated comments that incite hatred and even attack people in the real world.

