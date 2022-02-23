David Jaffe accused of inciting hatred towards minorities for controversial tweet

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

David Jaffe, creator of God of War, has been criticized on multiple occasions for his opinion on certain games or for off-color comments he has made on networks and on his YouTube channel. The creative is again under the spotlight, now for a controversial message he posted on Twitter.

The community pointed him out for allegedly inciting hatred, as he did a poll asking players if they would be willing to annihilate non-playable characters belonging only to minorities in order to get a trophy in a hypothetical game.

This angered part of the community, who did not hesitate to lash out at Jaffe. At the same time, the creative responded and stated that he was attacked by several users, including some members of the press.

David Jaffe pissed off the Twitter community with a poll

“Hypothetical: If you were playing the game and loved an open world title and there was an easy, automatic PS Platinum trophy for walking into a nightclub full of minorities (Jewish, Black, LGBT, Muslim, etc.) and killing everyone Minority NPCs, would you?” Jeff wrote in the message that started all the controversy.

Twitter users were quick to react and many pointed to the creator for promoting hatred of minorities and inciting extremists to commit criminal acts. Many users agreed that Jaffe’s post makes no sense or is of any use, and that it simply sparked arguments.

Some people supported Jaffe and said that his survey is harmless, since it deals with a hypothetical case. On the other hand, there were also users who stated that they would not hesitate to annihilate the NPCs in order to get the trophy. As you can imagine, these statements further increased the controversy among Twitter users.

The situation did not stop there, as Jaffe claimed to be angry since several video game users and journalists criticized him for his controversial survey, which, for him, has no problem despite dealing with a controversial topic.

“I’m upset that I’m seeing some game journalists publicly attacking me for my tweet today about the nightclub and NPCs. I’m fine if they don’t like it or find it offensive, but it would have been nice if they had reached out to me before publicly attacking me.”

This ignited the spirits again, as users demanded that he touch topics like these in such a carefree way without expecting consequences. Jaffe defended himself and assured that he does not have the same position, since he believes that everyone should not be “treated like children who cannot engage in an uncomfortable speech.”

The main problem is that Jaffe’s survey really generated comments that incite hatred and even attack people in the real world.

Hypothetical: If you were playing and loving an open world game and there was an easy, automatic platinum PS trophy for going into a minority filled (Jew, black, LGBT, Muslim,etc.) nightclub and killing all the minority NPCs, would you do it? — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) February 22, 2022

I’m bummed I’m seeing some game journalists publicly attacking me for my NIGHTCLUB NPC tweet from earlier today. I am fine if they don’t like it or find it offensive, but it woulda been nice if they had reached out BEFORE they attacked me publicly. https://t.co/5BjTRlbQFr pic.twitter.com/y0i1hT9V4S — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) February 23, 2022

I don’t see the world the way you do. I harm no one, am as progressive as they come BUT I don’t believe we should treat everyone like kids who can’t engage in uncomfortable discourse. I-along w/many others- see the lack of ability to do so being a key reason we are so fucked up. — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) February 23, 2022

What do you think this tweet achieves other than egging on extremists and making minorities feel unsafe? We’re people too mate — Katy Montgomerie 🦖🦕 (@KatyMontgomerie) February 23, 2022

how to say that you are a racist xenophobe without saying that you are a racist xenophobe https://t.co/6AVRuPn8aC — Fredd (@Freddievgf) February 23, 2022

To start with, if a game gave me the option to do this and gave me an achievement for it, I wouldn’t even buy it https://t.co/H5R0hfvcQi — THE MAN IN THE MIRROR NODS HIS HEAD (@NanakiXV) February 23, 2022

The Metroid Dread has left him touched https://t.co/69bn5XEcTI — khonshu (@AnimusVox__) February 23, 2022

