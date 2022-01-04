World

David Koenig, the fighter found dead after two years in a forest: “Silver necklaces still around his neck, he was not attacked”

THE human remains found last December 22 in a wooded area a Branson, in the United States, they are from David Koenig (25 years old), an amateur martial arts fighter who was last seen on February 8, 2020. “The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that death does not appear to be the result of an assault, ”the police department said in a press release.

As reported by the NYPost, Koenig’s mother, Tracy, spoke about her missing son last September. Reportedly, the boy he was staying in a budget motel, ‘Peach Tree Inn’, Missouri. It is not clear exactly where he went next. Koenig was officially reported missing in March 2020, according to several published reports. His disappearance occurred after the young man had written several messages to his acquaintances in which he asked for their help to “get out of trouble”, plausibly in reference to the “fight against addiction”, as stated by his mother.

He wasn’t hit, stabbed, nor has any broken bones of any kind, ”Ms. Tracy said after hearing the news. He was not robbed, as his wallet was still intact as were the two silver necklaces he always wore, among other things ”. “We never stopped looking for him. Even if this it’s not the ending we were hoping for, we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Koenig’s family and friends, ”Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews concluded in a statement.

