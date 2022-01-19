David Larible at the Menotti Theater in Milan from 26 to 30 January 2022

MILAN – The Clown of Clowns is the show staged from 26 to 30 January 2022 at Menotti Theater in Milan. Written, directed and performed by David Larible, considered by critics to be the greatest contemporary classic clown, the show lands in Italy after an authentic tour of the world. More than 200 replicas in the best theaters in the world, from the Theater Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo, from the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima, Peru.

David Larible he worked for twelve years as a soloist in the United States as a star of Circus Barnum, the largest circus show in the world, set up on three tracks. Defined by the press “The Clown of Clowns”, his great admirers are Francis F. Coppola, Richard Gere, Danny de Vito, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo di Caprio and Sandra Bullock. Woody Allen demanded it for his Gala and Jerry Lewis wanted to perform with him in a television sketch in the original and legendary version of his Telethon. Julia Roberts wanted David to appear in the filming of Ocean’s Eleven.

In addition, he received from the hands of Prince Rainier of Monaco the coveted Golden Clown, the highest award for any circus artist. And even here it boasts exceptional admirers such as Francesco De Gregori and Nicola Piovani. The latter claimed to have met a few great artists like him.

Poetic and hilarious, melancholic and disruptive, with his character inspired by Chaplin’s Brat he conquers the public thanks to the magic of his comedy. The show is the story of a cleaning man who dreams of becoming a clown, and he succeeds. He arrives on tiptoe, his eyes distracted, his hands in his pockets, but a few gestures transform his pace into an avalanche of fun.

At the Teatro Menotti Larible he will propose a style of clowning that is unique in the world, with musical pieces performed with six instruments and in ten languages, accompanied on the piano by Maestro Mattia Gregorio. In his gags he plays with the great classical myths of Italianness: the prima ballerina, opera, classical music, with passages from Mascagni and Leoncavallo. An unmistakable style that draws from the circus tradition of the clown Augustus and meets Fellini, passing through the Commedia dell’Arte, which make him an ambassador in the world of Italian culture.

David Larible at the Menotti Theater in Milan, programming and schedules

From Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 January at 20:00;

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January, at 4.30 pm and 8.00 pm.

Tickets are also available in advance online on the teatromenotti.org website. For information, the e-mail address [email protected] or the number 0282873611.

