David Larible, juggler of emotions, brings his show “The clown of clowns” to Milan

“Interpreting a clown means exposing myself. The clown does not play a role: it is the role”: this is how David Larible tells the character he has always brought to stages all over the world. Passion and natural choice (his family has been a circus performer for seven generations) which, wisely, he has been able to welcome and grow over the years. An art that he will bring to the Menotti Theater in Milan, from 26 to 30 January. We chatted with Larible for a while: here’s what he told us

David Larible has a quiet voice. But what impresses me most about his voice and his words is that he values ​​what he says, and how he says it. He respects breaths and times. And he listens. Carefully. I know about him that he is known all over the world for his circus art, that when he goes on stage he always finds a different audience and is constantly under examination. When I say the word “exam” I freeze for a few moments and say: it’s too strong as a term, isn’t it? And he: “No, absolutely not. For me going up on stage and bringing my clown on stage is a perennial exam. You have a thousand chances of having a positive response but just as many chances of failing. The clown is prepared, you never stop studying but above all the fame and success that precede you does not count: it is essential to always improve. And then, the clown plays with his cards exposed and never bluffs “.

Fellini – I am a Clown, the genius of the Romagna director on TV An art, the circus one, which requires study, discipline, attention. Which can also be learned in other arts, such as dance: “A clown has funny and clumsy movements, but he must have harmony, which only dance can give you”, says Larible, “and I always remember this also to my students: you must studying ballet is very important. ” A spontaneous creative process, which takes inspiration from everyday life: “My clown is an observer, who looks around. Maybe I happen to find myself at the table of a Parisian bistro and meet the gaze of an elderly man, who moves in a different way. strange. Here: I draw images and ideas from what I meet by chance and transform them into the language of the clown. Which, if you look and listen carefully, communicates without speaking. Its secret? Being able to listen and observe “. “If I ever did not get excited anymore, I would never go on stage again” “On stage I interpret situations, always keeping my character, born spontaneously and raised with me. For me the clown is like a field daisy: it is born spontaneously but, when it happens, it is a beautiful and fragrant flower”, says David Larible. The stage always brings a lot of emotions, I tell him. But at the same time she has been on stage all over the world for many years. Can you still get excited? – I ask. “If I no longer get excited I would leave immediately. Without emotion there is nothing and I could not do what I do. Never. And then remember: the clown is sincere, he is a liar who always tells the truth. And emotions are true. mirror of our truth “.

The show “The clown of the clowns” at the Menotti Theater in Milan from 26 to 30 January deepening Milan, Inferno 2021 on stage at the Menotti Theater until 3 October Poetic and hilarious, melancholy and disruptive, with his character inspired by the Rascal by Chaplin David Larible conquers the public thanks to the magic of his comedy. “Il clown dei clown” is the story of a cleaning man who dreams of becoming a clown, and he succeeds. He arrives on tiptoe, his eyes distracted, his hands in his pockets, but a few gestures transform his pace into an avalanche of fun. Held at bay by the master of ceremonies Andrea Ginestra, Larible offers a style of clowning that is unique in the world, with musical pieces performed with six instruments and in ten languages, accompanied on the piano by maestro Mattia Gregorio. In his gags he plays with the great classical myths of Italianness: the prima ballerina, opera, classical music, with passages from Mascagni and Leoncavallo. An unmistakable style that draws from the circus tradition of the clown Augustus and meets Fellini, passing through the Commedia dell’Arte, which make him an ambassador in the world of Italian culture.

Who is David Larible David Larible is perhaps the only living comedian capable of performing both in small theatrical halls and in New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he has been seen from beyond 120,000 people in just one weekend. She worked for twelve years as a soloist in the United States as a star of Circus Barnum, the largest circus show in the world, set up on three tracks. Defined by the press as “the Clown of Clowns”, his great admirers are Francis F. Coppola, Richard Gere, Danny de Vito, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo di Caprio and Sandra Bullock. Woody Allen demanded him for a Gala of him and Jerry Lewis wanted to perform with him in a television sketch in the original and legendary version of his Telethon. Julia Roberts wanted David to appear in the filming of Ocean’s Eleven. He received from the hands of Prince Rainier of Monaco the coveted Golden Clown, the highest recognition for any circus artist. And here too he boasts exceptional admirers such as Francesco De Gregori and Nicola Piovani who claimed to have met a few great artists like him.