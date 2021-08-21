David LaValle arrives at Grayscale, Bitcoin’s future may lie in ETFs

According to the latest rumors David LaValle, former founder and CEO of Alerian, would be about to join the team of Grayscale Investments to manage the ETF division.

Specifically, it would be a position of CEO and global head of ETFs. LaValle’s goal should be to lead efforts to convert the asset management company’s flagship products into cryptocurrencies in the form of ETFs.

But what does this mean for the rest of the market? Most likely the future of Bitcoin, at least as far as Grayscale Investments is concerned, is projected on ETFs, but how the change will happen is not yet clear. Let’s try to understand what LaValle’s contribution to society will be and what is in store for the future of cryptocurrency investments.

If you are interested in trading securely, you can use regulated platforms such as that of eToro broker. Register on eToro Practice with the demo account Deposit money into your account Try copy trading

Controversy on the change in front of LaValle

There Grayscale’s proposal, and the consequent decision of La Valle, caused much discussion, so much so as to raise the criticisms of many experts in the sector. Among these is the voice of Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, who in a tweet directly asked LaValle the reason for his choice.

After all Grayscale is perhaps the largest cryptocurrency manager to the world and appears to have decided to develop a world-class ETF business. For his part, LaValle said: “I have the opportunity to leverage my diverse experience in the ETF industry and the Grayscale brand to advance and build this business. It is a great opportunity and a unique challenge that I could not let slip. “

However, the exchange between LaValle and Lydon did not end here, in fact Lydon asked directly what would be the time horizon envisaged by LaValle for a Bitcoin EFT.

The expert’s response was not long in coming and replied: “This is now really a question of when a Bitcoin ETF will hit the market. We continue to see the maturation of this asset class, which is relatively new, without considering that the signs indicate positive momentum. But at the same time we don’t know the timing for regulatory approval. “

But why are Bitcoin ETFs needed?

Lydon also pointed out that Grayscale Investments already owns some of the successful products related to cryptocurrencies.

One of them is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, so why do you need to create an ETF? The answer is quite simple. For many, including LaValle, Bitcoin ETFs are the next chapter in the evolution and growth of ETF product, changes that have occurred several times over the past 20 years. In any case, since its inception, the ETF product has proven to be an investment vehicle that democratizes investment.

Loading... Advertisements

In this regard, it can be noted that it can offer the investment community equal access to investments, which have previously been made available only to accredited institutions or investors.

Grayscale is therefore committed to converting its most widely used and largest product, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), into an ETF. In this way, the company will allow the widest range of investors access and exposure to Bitcoin.

Best platforms to invest in cryptocurrencies, what are they?

But what are the best platforms currently for invest in cryptocurrencies? Here are some of them:

Investor trends

Certainly the choice of Grayscale and LaValle raised a big fuss, but it cannot be said that it was accidental. In fact, before embarking on this project, both parties took into consideration the trends and requests of users and investors.

From what has emerged it would seem that today’s investors are looking for transparency, equal access, but above all the possibility of customize your display. ETFs have proven to be a proven, cost-effective vehicle that investors of all types are using as building blocks to build thoughtful portfolios.

In short, the future of ETFs could be very bright and even the next evolution of the sector. It is in fact an innovative and disruptive financial technology, even if we are still at the beginning of their phase.

To give an example, we could compare ETFs to smartphones, while the expectation of these tools is similar to the goal of having music and a phone on a single device.

Similarly, with ETFs, we have not yet explored all possible use cases for the investment ‘envelope’, nor has the product been widely adopted by all investors.

To get started it is essential to start practicing with the demos. We leave you with the official links that are mediated by the WebEconomia server in order to guarantee secure access:

They are the best platforms with unlimited demo accounts and above all free forever.