David Letterman, two armchairs and a lot of boredom

Oprah Winfrey, undisputed popess of the American talk show, and David Letterman, one of the cardinals of the genre in the evening time slot, have followed somewhat the same path outside the studios and television networks. After her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour Visionaries”, a conversation about well-being in front of huge rooms, Winfrey fell back, Covid-19 forcing, on “The Oprah Conversation”, a dialogue carried out remotely or in private for AppleTV+.

For his part, David (“Dave”) Letterman, who left his daily show on CBS in 2015, returned to service on Netflix in 2018 with “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” (“we no longer present my next guest” ). First shot face-to-face and in public, the program also had to fall back on more intimate spaces.

The fourth season is mostly held at guests’ homes (singer Billie Eilish, actors Ryan Reynolds and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) or in an industrial loft overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge (singer Cardi B. and basketball player Kevin Durant): only the actor Will Smith is interviewed in front of the reduced audience of the Comedy Store in Los Angeles – where Letterman made his debut as a stand-up comedian.

Sarcasm

We are bored with the cottony rumblings of Kevin Durant (he admits to having smoked a joint before the show) and the platitudes of Cardi B. And, decidedly, Ryan Reynolds confirms the impression that he is a nice enough harmless boy. Billie Eilish has more to say and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, lively and fun, reflects on a career that languished long before exploding thanks to the sitcom Seinfeld (1989-1998).

David Letterman contrives with a little too much affectation to make people believe that he hasn’t prepared the show, just had time to get the two armchairs on board (rituals since the first episode with Barack Obama: we were to another level…) and put on a sweater. The sarcasm point from time to time without succeeding in spicing up a decidedly bland season.

The episode with Will Smith (the longest and far from being the most uninteresting) will surely be scrutinized because of the scandal created by the violent slap administered on stage by the latter to Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony on March 27. A introductory banner specifies that this episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” was filmed before that date.

It is difficult to understand how this man, so friendly and funny, could indulge in this gesture which is now costing him dearly. But we shudder when he tells David Letterman about the brutality his father inflicted on him and when he explains to him how to throw a punch, a movement he himself had learned during the filming ofAli (2001), by Michael Mann.

