David Lynch actor for Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans

Over the weekend, Variety first broke the news that David Lynch will have a role in Steven Spielberg’s new filmthe autobiographical The Fabelmans. A curious announcement given that, although Lynch has produced several times as an actor, it is the first time that he has done so directed by such a prestigious colleague.

Lynch for Spielberg

Unfortunately it is not yet known what the role will be David Lynch will play in The Fabelmanstherefore we do not know if it will be the classic cameo role or a larger part. The film of Spielberg is already in post-production (the director’s speed on set is known) so it is more than likely that Lynch has already played his character. The Fabelmans will be released in November this year, around Thanksgiving. It is a film described as “semi-autobiographical”, which takes its cue from the director’s childhood in Arizona, with Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Danothe very young revelation of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Julia Buttersthe newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in the role inspired by Spielberg, the veteran Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary And Isabelle Kusman.

David Lynchwe said, from time to time he delights in acting: we have obviously all seen and appreciated him in the role of the FBI agent with poor hearing Gordon Colein his Twin Peaksin 1988 he appeared in the film Zelly and me alongside his then partner, Isabella Rossellini, later in the series Louiein the movie Lucky (pictured), and lent his distinctive voice to Gus in The Cleveland Show and ne Family Guy. According to reports, IMDB will also be in A Fall rrom Gracea film co-written by his daughter Jennifer Lynch, currently in pre-production. But seeing him in a movie Steven Spielberg for all of us fans of his work it is priceless