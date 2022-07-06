David Lynch Cycle: Review of ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

The reviews of Daniel Farriol:

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me) it’s a thriller psychological led by David Lynch who also co-writes the script with Robert Engels for this prequel to the series created by himself Lynch Y Mark Frost. The film places us in the last seven days of the life of the ill-fated Laura Palmer. By day, she’s a popular model student in high school, but by night, her world swings between drug and sex addictions. It is starring Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Moira Kelly, Chris Isaak, James Marshall, Dana Ashbrook, Kyle MacLachlan, Kiefer Sutherland, Harry Dean Stanton, Michael J. Anderson, Grace Zabriskie, David Lynch, David Bowie, Miguel Ferrer, Mädchen Amick Y Heather Graham.

The cursed prequel to a successful series

Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me perhaps it is one of the most misunderstood films of the entire filmography of David Lynch. She was booed and thrashed after her presentation at Cannes, the same place where the director would paradoxically receive a resounding standing ovation upon his return in 2017 to present the third season of the series at the Festival. For many reviled by the public and critics, over time it has acquired a certain aura of a cult film among the most staunch fans of the director’s cinema, but it continues to polarize people’s opinions (as, in general, it happens with all his cinema). , so before those who consider it a fiasco, those who classify it as a Masterpiece position themselves.

Actually, it is one of the darkest and most depressing works made by its author who deliberately seeks to distance himself from the more bearable tone of the TV series of which the film is a prequel. That distance is found both in the absence of his characteristic humor and also in the point of view that is adopted. We will no longer witness Agent Cooper’s investigations, now the real protagonist is the victim, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), which we will follow during the 7 days prior to his murder. Not much new information about the crime is provided, the essential has already been revealed throughout the series, what the film seeks is to delve into the broken mind of the girl and the contradictory emotions derived from the internal traumas that led her to the downfall

The double meaning of the opening sequence

That Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me It is not intended to be a continuing prequel with the style of the series made clear by the director from the opening credits. The labels appear on an undulating blue background while jazz music plays in which a saxophone reels its notes between sensuality and sadness. The camera moves away little by little to discover that the blue background is not a velvet curtain as in one of his previous films, but the cathodic image of the noise of a television with no broadcast signal. The scene and the music are abruptly cut off with a piercing scream and the smashing of the silly box after an argument that remains off screen and leads us ipso facto to the image of a corpse floating in the river.

It’s a shocking opening that stages the murder of Teresa Banks (pamela gidley), a 17-year-old prostitute and cocaine addict whose death in Deer Meadow occurs just 1 year before Laura Palmer’s murder. The resemblance modus operandi of both crimes is what launches the FBI investigation that finds indications that both deaths are related. But beyond signifying a point of union with the main plot of the series, the image of that broken television could be seen as a declaration of the director’s intentions to separate both fictions and suggest that the film will go down a path that would be impossible to face. within a television fiction due to the censorship and limitations imposed by the directors of the networks. That is why the film ends up being so dark and depraved, although sex and violence had always been implicit in the story, here they are addressed in a much more explicit and stark way.

A puzzle of missing pieces that is difficult to fit

Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me It has a fragmented and radically abstract structure that does not help much to connect with the public, especially with all those who did not see the series to discover the meaning of the story. red room (The Red Room) or The Black Lodge (The Black Lodge), as well as the entire universe of symbols that frame the tragic existence of Laura Palmer. More than 5 hours were recorded for the film of which a final cut of 129 minutes remained, so it is logical that there are narrative inconsistencies in the film with so much material discarded in the cutting room.

In 2014 it came out Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces a feature film where a large part of these deleted scenes were reunited for the first time, but as the co-writer explained, Robert Engelsthe initial concept was to conceive this film as the first of a trilogy that would carefully explore the mythology of Black Lodge. That’s why watching the film independently leaves a feeling of incomplete subplots, especially after that long 32-minute prologue that seems disconnected from the rest. Critical failure and public indifference made Lynch abandon the project to continue the story with those sequels.

However, sometimes new opportunities fall from the sky and 25 years later the possibility of making a third season of the series with total creative freedom arose, something that allowed the director to tie up loose ends and solve enigmas and confusing moments that appear in Twin Peaks: Fire walk with meabove all, delving into the concept of doppelganger which is something that was already sensed through the terrifying personality split that agent Cooper suffered in front of the mirror at the end of the second season of the series.

A prologue that plays clueless

Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me begins after the appearance of the body of Teresa Banks with a prologue that is quite reminiscent of the tone of the series, but that takes place in the town of Deer Meadow following the investigation carried out by agents Chester Desmond (chris isaac) and Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland). There are certain similarities in the environmental creation of the typical American town and its colorful characters with Dale Cooper’s arrival in Twin Peaks, but we note certain differences that make Deer Meadow a less idyllic-looking place, a more economically miserable America, for that matter. example, with that caravan park, and whose inhabitants behave in a more surly and unfriendly way towards newcomers, something that we see in the scene of the police station and the cafeteria.

The commission of the investigation comes from an old acquaintance, Gordon Cole (David Lynch), who remains deaf as a post and who appears in a puzzling scene at the Portland airport. There, a sulky woman who is dressed in red and with a wig of the same color, Lil, offers clues to the investigators of the characteristics that the case will have through an absurd mimicry that will later be explained to us. During the prologue, Cooper himself will also make brief appearances (Kyle MacLachlan did not want to appear longer so as not to be typecast in the character) or Phillip Jeffries (David Bowie), another agent who had been missing for two years and whose image is captured by a surveillance camera along with a double of Cooper himself. All these things are left up in the air and create a sense of frustration in the viewer who must see the film as one more piece of the puzzle that is complemented by the three seasons of the series.

from the superficiality of soap opera to the depth of the psychological portrait of a victim of sexual abuse

After those 32 minutes of prologue is when the real movie behind Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me. The unmistakable notes of the «Twin Peaks Theme» composed by Angelo Badalamenti they sound at the same time that they finally transport us to that fictional town near the Canadian border where dreams merge with the most terrifying nightmares. Many of the characters from the series will appear in the film, although we will miss notable absences such as those of Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), who could not participate due to scheduling problems, Josie Packard (Joan Chen) or Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean), whose scenes were deleted, and we will also have to get used to the shocking change of actress in one of the main characters, Donna Hayward, Laura’s best friend, where a wonderful Moira Kelly replaces Lara Flynn Boyle (Some versions say that because of the agenda, others because of a lack of economic agreement and others because of her refusal to appear nude in the film).

The best explanation of what we will see next in Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me we find it in the words of his own Lynch who said in an interview that the film is about “the loneliness, the shame, the guilt, the confusion and the devastation of the incest victim. It is also about the torment of the father: the war inside him. Indeed, the film is a psychoanalytic treatise on anxiety, depression, madness and many other contradictory feelings that plague a victim of sexual abuse like our Laura Palmer. Behind the perfect student facade we see a girl who becomes sexually promiscuous at night and flirts with hard drugs without knowing how to deal with the pure love she feels for James Hurley (james marshall). Those excesses and excesses are a way of escaping her own demons that under the face of Bob, a man who sneaks in at night through her bedroom window, is actually hiding her own father who has been raping her since I was 12 years old.

A Way of the Cross of sorrow and pain

Laura Palmer’s trauma and her descent into the hell of depression are the true axis on which it is structured. Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me. Evil, perverted and degenerate characters will swarm around her, taking advantage of the vulnerability of lost young women, most of them minors, whom they use as sexual merchandise for their cocaine and sex orgies. It is a nocturnal, dangerous and nauseating underworld that Lynch had already portrayed in Blue Velvet and that he would continue to explore in his Los Angeles trilogy. So under that surreal wrapper of plastic, curtains and unintelligible symbols, Lynch transform dreams into nightmares to elevate the mundane into a parallel world inhabited by angels and demons.

Twin Peaks: Fire walk with me possibly not one of the best movies David Lynch or, rather, one of the roundest, but it is one of the most lynchians. In it we find the entire arsenal of the filmmaker’s obsessions such as moral degradation, the perversion of innocence (the angel that disappears from the painting) or the oneiric formulation of the way in which each person must fight their own battle to discern between good and evil (the doppelganger are the representative quintessence of all that). On a visual level it is a hallucinogenic experience with a Sheryl Lee superlative always in the foreground, but it is also a terribly uncomfortable, sad, terrifying and unpleasant film that places us face to face with the dark side of the human condition without filters or sweeteners. The last 7 days of Laura Palmer then become a Way of the Cross of sorrow and pain, something that symbolizes that cream of corn called “garmonbozia” that they consume in The Red Room.

