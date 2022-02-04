David Lynch in the cast of The Fabelmans, the new film by Steven Spielberg

In the cast of The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical project written and directed by Steven Spielberg, there will also be David Lynch.

David Lynch will be part of the cast of the film The Fabelmansthe semi autobiographical project written and directed by Steven Spielberg arriving on American screens on Wednesday 23 November.

The master of cinema will then return to acting after reprising the role of FBI agent Gordon Cole in the new episodes of Twin Peaks.

The cast of The Fabelmans will include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. For now, the details of the part entrusted to David Lynch have not been revealed.

Steven Spielberg will direct and co-writer with Tony Kushner, as well as join the production team alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Dano will play a character inspired by the director’s father, while Williams the one based on Spielberg’s mother and Rogen got the part created with his uncle in mind.

Steven Spielberg recently returned to directing with the musical West Side Story. The remake has already been well received and received accolades such as Rachel Zegler who was named Best Actress by the National Board of Review, while cinematographer Janusz Kaminski was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle.