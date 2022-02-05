David Lynch in The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s film

David Lynch And Steven Spielberg will collaborate for the realization of The Fabelmanshowever, in a very peculiar way: albeit both directors, alone Spielberg will work behind the camera, while David Lynch will be in front of the latter, in the cast of the film as an actor.

The Fabelmanswhat is it about?

The Fabelmans looks like a movie semiautobiographicalwill in fact retrace the formative years of the young Sammy Fabelman (Steven Spielberg’s alter-ego), aspiring director, in Arizona. The director himself stated, in the documentary Spielberg of HBO (2017), who growing up in Arizona in the 1950s was a huge inspiration for her film career. The Fabelmans therefore it will not really be an autobiographical film but certainly there will be evident references to the director’s experience, who this time will try his hand at making a coming-of-age about a young aspiring filmmaker.

For the first time in twenty years, being a particularly intimate film, the screenplay will be written by the director himself (the last time was for AI-Artificial intelligencein 2001), together with Tony Kushnerwho previously wrote the scripts for Lincoln, Munich and time of West Side Storythe latter now in the running for the Oscars.

David Lynch, actor as well as director

The US newspaper Variety lets us know that the great director David Lynch has joined the cast of The Fabelmans, in which we will also see Michelle Williams And Paul Dano in the role of parents, Seth Roger in the part of the uncle, and the rookie Gabriel LaBellewho will lend his face to the aspiring director protagonist.

David Lynch is an established director, perhaps one of the greatest currently living, author of famous cult like the series The secrets of Twin Peaksand of feature films such as Eraserhead, The Elephant Man (for which he was nominated for ben eight Academy Awards), Blue Velvet, Wild Heart (winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival of 1990), and Mulholland Driverecently restored in 4k and considered one of the best films of the 21st century ever. However, on this occasion the director was called to play in front of the camera, even if the role he will play is still a mystery.

What is certain is that this is not the first acting experience of David Lynchwho actually has repeatedly lent himself to interpret some characters in his own works: we remember in fact the different appearances in the same series Twin Peaks and in the prequel movie Fire walk with me. His last appearance in a feature film dates back to Lucky (2017), the actor’s directorial debut John Carroll Lynchnext to the lamented Harry Dean Stanton, lead actor of the film, here in his last role before his passing.

Certainly the announcement of the role of David Lynch in The Fabelmans it is a nice surprise, it is in fact the first collaboration between him and Spielberg and we are curious to find out which part he will play. In the meantime, we remind you that the film will arrive in US theaters on November 24 this year, while we still don’t know an Italian datebut we will update you as soon as there is news!