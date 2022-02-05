David Lynch returns to acting for Steven Spielberg

David Lynch returns to acting, this time for a major film project conceived by Steven Spielberg. The author of Twin Peaksannounces Varietywill in fact be part of the cast of the film The Fabelmans which is nearing completion. It was not specified what role Lynch will play. From the rumors emerged The Fabelmans it would be a semi-autobiographical film for which Spielberg drew inspiration from his formative years when he lived in Arizona. The cast includes Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who will be entrusted with the roles of Spielberg’s parents, Seth Rogen would play a character inspired by an uncle of the director, while newcomer Gabriel LaBelle would play the part of aspiring film-maker Sammy, alter ego of the author of the project.

According to the intentions of Universal Pictures, the release of The Fabelmans is scheduled in the United States during the holidays of Thanksgiving, November 24. Spielberg is currently involved in the promotion of West Side Story ahead of the Oscar nominations.

During his long career David Lynch, 76, has repeatedly devoted himself to acting, often uncredited in his films, in which he also lent his voice as a narrator. Not a few scenes that also involved him in his cult TV series The secrets of Twin Peaks and again in the film he made later, Fire walk with me. The latest feature film in which he participated is Lucky, the directorial debut of actor John Carroll Lynch, in which he joined Harry Dean Stanton, in his last appearance on the big screen.