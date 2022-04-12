David Lynch returns with a secret movie (and the rest of the bombshells that will be seen at Cannes 2022)

“The type of cinema that I make is no longer viable”David Lynch confessed to this website back in 2014, before his triumphant return to television with the third season of Twin Peaks. Since then, the filmmaker seemed to remain faithful to that hunch, since Inland Empire (2006), his last feature film released in commercial theaters, was becoming more and more distant. The news of an alleged series project with Netflix came and, unfortunately, went: in October 2021, the streaming platform formally announced that what we knew as wisteria (probably not definitive title) and that was going to consist of no less than thirteen episodes had been cancelled. And since then… nothing. Radio silence, if we don’t count your indispensable weather videos (you know what we’re talking about). Lynch had really ceased to be viable. End.

Nonsense: Variety It has just caught the entire cinephile community by surprise by leaking that the director plans to return to Cannes with, attention, a film that has been shot in the most complete secrecyalthough everyone and their neighbor suspects that it may be wisteria, so that Netflix statement would be nothing more than a smoke screen. For starters, the magazine’s “two well-informed sources” confirm that Laura Dern, star of that unborn series, is out, as well as a handful of regulars from the Lynch universe. As its enthusiasts well know, it would not be the first time that a television project ends up being transformed into a film that is presented at the Cannes Festival: exactly the same thing happened with Mulholland Drive (2001), undoubtedly one of his most celebrated works. In that case, Netflix might have found the right way to win back favor with Thierry Fremaux, artistic director of the festival, since a secret David Lynch film is the kind of offer that someone like him is unable to refuse. Come whoever it comes from.

Since we know literally nothing else about this chimerical secret movie (it’s secret for a reason), let’s focus on the rest of the big names that Variety shuffle in your article. Warning: Cannes has not confirmed anything yet, but it is also true that a medium like this would not dare to release such relevant information without being sure of what it is doing and having verified it one hundred percent. Therefore, there is not much doubt that another David, Cronenberg, will present his long-awaited Crimes of the Future next May on the Croisette, which is also another of the most anticipated returns of contemporary cinema. Starring a cast led by Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, this wicked sci-fi thriller promises to outshine even the two blockbusters Hollywood is sending to France for out-of-competition showings: Elvisby Baz Luhrmann, and the damn Top Gun: Maverick. We haven’t seen Top Cruise on a big screen since the summer of 2018, so it’s about time.

Another prodigal son, George Miller, is also back for the first time since his anthology Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Three Thousand Years of Longing is defined as a romantic fantasy starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, so we couldn’t be on board anymore. We will also have Park Chan-wook with a detective story, Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams with a new collaboration focused on the world of contemporary art, Kore-eda with a story of abandoned babies, Ruben Ostlund with a satire inspired by the sinking of the Costa Concordia, the Dardennes with their latest intimate drama (they could have presented a handful of videos recorded with their mobile phones and Fremaux would have selected them just the same), Penélope Cruz under the orders of Emanuele Crialese or Ali Abbasi presenting what seems like a iranian version of Taxi driver (1976) based on true events. Only in Cannes.

