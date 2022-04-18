David Lynch reveals if he will do a Director’s Cut of DUNE (1984)

Legendary director David Lynch has revealed if he would make an extended version of his 1984 film DUNE.

In 2021 a version of DUNE from the director Denis Villeneuveobviously it’s the same story as the movie David Lynch because both adapt the novels of Frank Herbert. But there is a brutal difference between the two because of the budget and the special effects.

Now, David Lynch has revealed if he will do a Director’s Cut:

«DUNE… People ask me: Don’t you want to go back and play with Dune? And I was so depressed and grossed out by it… you know? I want to say that he loved all the people I worked with. They were so fantastic. He loved all the actors, he loved the crew, he loved working in Mexico, he loved everything except that he didn’t have the final cut. And I even loved Dino De Laurentiis, who didn’t give me what I wanted, and Raffaella, the producer, who was his daughter, loved her, but the thing was a horrible sadness and failure for me, and if I could get back in , I thought, well, maybe I’d get into that one again. But I mean… That’s not going to happen.”

DUNE (2021) will have a sequel.

Although David Lynch don’t make a new version of your DUNEdirector Denis Villeneuve is already preparing the sequel where they will continue counting Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides Zendaya like Chany, Javier Bardem like Stilgar and Stellan Skarsgård like Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. They will also do a series for hbo max about the Bene Gesserit, a cult of women with powers that govern this impressive Universe in the shadows.

DUNE Part 2 It will hit theaters in October 2023 and we hope it will have the success and recognition of the first installment. Would you like David Lynch to make a new version of his movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.