David Lynch will star in Steven Spielberg’s new movie! And his role is obviously a mystery

What was missing from the long and successful career of Steven Spielberg? A collaboration with David Lynch, one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors. To the delight of hardened cinephiles today it is finally reality, since the enigmatic director of Mulholland Drive joined the cast of his colleague’s new film, The Fabelmans.

The news, reported in these hours by Variety, however, turns off the enthusiasm of fans in the bud for the moment, explaining that his role is currently top secret. On the other hand, nothing less could be expected from the duo, among the most skilled in the industry when it comes to keeping their audience on their toes. At the moment, in fact, no details have been released on Spielberg’s new project, apart from the fact that it should be a semi-autobiographical work and focused on his childhood, a period that the author spent in Arizona.

As for the cast, it is known that David Lynch will join the already confirmed Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Julia Butters And Gabriel LaBelle. The first two could be inspired by the director’s parents, while the Rogen could be the uncle’s dramatic counterpart; the last two, finally, should be Steven and his sister Anne. It therefore remains to understand what the colleague’s contribution to the feature film will be but, as anticipated, at the moment the secret is jealously guarded (a bit like the meaning of the blue cube in the aforementioned Mulholland Drive). The film is also expected to have a release date already set, scheduled by Universal Pictures around the next Thanksgiving holiday.

