David Medrano apologizes for unofficial figure of 17 dead

David Medrano apologized. Experienced sports journalist from Aztec Sports He spoke this Tuesday on his social networks, where accepted his mistake for giving an unofficial figure of 17 deathsrts during the brawl that took place between fans of Querétaro and Atlas last weekend.

The communicator explained on his Twitter account that on Saturday While the violent acts were taking place, he was carried away by passion and launched such a controversial tweet, a situation that todaycepta was a mistake as there was no certainty at the time that it had happened.

“I offer an apology to everyone for the information of 17 deceased that I published on Saturday without being certain. The feeling won me over. Thank goodness it wasn’t confirmed. Without further excuses I assume my responsibility and an apology to all“, published Medrano Felix.

the apology of David Medrano in a matter of minutes exceeded 13 thousand ‘likes’although comments were dividedas some accepted his apologies, while others branded him irresponsible for what was published on the day of the fight in The corrector.

David Medrano’s controversial tweet

It was last Saturday, hours after the incident between the fans of the Queretaro and Atlasswhen the Azteca Deportes journalist posted the following on Twitter.

“There is talk of people who died in El Corregidora. The first unofficial figure is 17 deceased“, were the messages that the communicator published last Saturday.

