David Mesonero: “2022 is going to be a year of growth for PRISA” | companies

David Mesonero has been Chief Financial Officer of the PRISA Group since July 2021. Since taking office, and aligned with the executive presidents of PRISA Media and Santillana, the company, publisher of Five dayshas accelerated the development of new lines of work: design and execution of the business plan by the management team, focus on cost control and efficiencies in all divisions, growth in advertising in parallel with gains in market share market, recovery of the educational business with the reopening of schools after the pandemic, refinancing agreement reached and continued improvement in the group’s digital KPIs.

How has the company finally closed the 2021 financial year?

The year ended very positively, exceeding the forecasts published by the company itself. The group has registered an adjusted Ebitda growth above estimates, 46% more than in 2020 (56% in local currency), reaching 107 million euros, when estimates pointed to a range between 95 and 100 million . The advance is motivated by an increase in sales, which rose by 6% (9% in local currency), and by greater control of costs and investment. The cut in fixed costs has exceeded the forecast of 30 million euros that we managed. In the fourth quarter there has been improvement in all lines, which have led the group to increase revenues by 24%, and reach an adjusted Ebitda margin of 25%. In addition, we have closed the year with a liquidity position of 169 million euros, and we have accessible credit lines for another 102 million.

In relation to the different businesses of the group, what has been the evolution?

The evolution of our two big businesses, PRISA Media and Education, has been very positive. Both have exceeded expectations for the year. In addition, we have had better cost control at the corporate level and in the different businesses than we had estimated. In PRISA Media, digital revenues have grown by 26% in 2021 and non-digital revenues by 11%. At Santillana, revenues increased by 12%, with a strong advance in the fourth quarter, and the number of subscribers by 16%, to almost two million. In addition, there has been growth in advertising, and the company has increased its share of advertising across all of its operating businesses.

What has been the evolution of business in the digital field?

It has been very positive. We are growing in EL PAÍS at a rate of 5,000 new net subscribers per month during the fourth quarter, and we believe that this positive trend will continue in 2022. EL PAÍS has reached 177,000 digital subscribers, of which 137,000 are only from the segment digital, which represents a growth of 61% compared to the previous year. These data place us as outstanding market leaders. In the radio, the increase in hours of streamingwhich grew by 20%, as well as downloads of podcastwhich have risen 42%.

In other years, the exchange rates have penalized the accounts, but it seems that now the situation has changed.

Exchange rates have affected us in the last two years, especially the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso. In 2021, the impact was five million euros in Ebitda. However, at the beginning of 2022, the real has appreciated more than 15% against the euro, and that will help us to reach our forecasts. Exchange rates have gone from being a headwind to being a tailwind. We are very optimistic both about the evolution of Latin America and its currencies.

What prospects does the company have for 2022?

I think 2022 is going to be a year of growth. We estimate a growth for this year close to 20%, and reach revenues between 770 and 800 million euros. Obviously, this growth will translate into higher EBITDA thanks to cost control and operating leverage. The company will achieve an adjusted Ebitda margin between 15% and 17%, compared to 14.4% in 2021, and an improvement in cash flow without extraordinary items compared to the previous year.

In which areas will you see the most growth?

The idea is to grow in the two business units, PRISA Media and Santillana. Both will be fundamental pillars to meet these guidelines in 2022, which is an exercise that looks good. In addition, we will have very controlled expenses at the corporate level, in fact, we have set a maximum of 10 million euros for these costs for the year.

The company has also started to generate positive cash in 2021. Is this a change in trend?

If we do not take into account the extraordinary items related to compensation and negotiations on the rental contracts of our buildings, we have generated positive cash in the year, almost two million euros. It is a radical change in trend compared to recent years, thanks to the improvement in working capital and cost and capex control.

The company has reached a debt refinancing agreement. What advantages will it have for the group?

It is a historic milestone for the PRISA Group. We have closed an agreement with the main funds that are in PRISA’s liabilities, which will allow us to reduce costs, increase maturities, as well as give us greater flexibility. Among its main lines, the company will lower the cost from 7.12% to 5.99%, and will extend the maturity period for more than two years, from March 2025 to June 2027. In addition, a series of covenants that it allows us to have greater flexibility, to support growth, including potential inorganic purchases, and to focus on the operational side. It is a very positive refinancing for the group, but it will not stop there, because we are always looking at possible alternatives to improve financial costs.

The group has also closed agreements in 2021 on the rental of its buildings. What will be the impact on the accounts?

Yes, it has been a very important agreement that affects our three headquarters, Gran Vía and Miguel Yuste in Madrid, and Caspe in Barcelona. This renegotiation will allow us to achieve annual savings of 4.5 million euros. And it has meant a reduction of the important debt.

In recent times, PRISA has opted for sustainability. Has it been included in the refinancing?

In the refinancing of the debt we have included the concept of sustainability, which can lead to savings of an additional 300,000 euros per year based on achieving a series of objectives. The board has also approved the creation of a Sustainability Commission, which is one of the group’s priorities for 2022.

PRISA is finalizing its new strategic plan. When will it be presented?

The business plan is going to focus on growth. At the end of March we will celebrate PRISA Investors Day, and our president and those responsible for the businesses will detail the objectives and lines of work. We will also give some guides to 2025.

Could this new plan include any acquisitions?

As I have mentioned, this refinancing completely changes our objectives as a company. We have gone from being a company that thinks about which assets to sell to pay down debt to a group that starts to think and analyze what purchases we can make to boost growth. We are interested in the field of education in Latin America, and, on the other hand, we are open to any opportunity that may arise to generate shareholder value, both in Spain and Latin America.