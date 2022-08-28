David Murcia Guzmán does not regret creating the DMG pyramids – Crimes – Justice

David Murcia Guzmancaptured in 2008 for being the founder of the DMG group -the largest illegal pyramid that has operated in the country- would not be sorry for his actionsas revealed in an interview by Steven Murcia, son of the Colombian scammer.

“I was talking to him, both of us always excited to see each other and totally optimistic. He is firm in his convictions, not at all repentant because he is an entrepreneur and he did everything well “assured Steven for the program ‘El Radar’, from Blu Radio.

Murcia Guzmán was arrested on November 17, 2008 in Panama and deported to Colombia two days after the authorities intervened in his conglomerate, which collected money through prepaid cards.

In 2010 He was extradited to the United States, where he served a sentence for money laundering from drug trafficking. Later, he was deported again to Colombia and sentenced to 30 years in prison, when he was found “responsible for money laundering and massive and habitual collection of money from the public.”

David Murcia Guzmán was extradited in 2010 to the United States. Photo: Felipe Caicedo / EL TIEMPO Archive.

Steven recalled that the distance was “totally strong” for him and his family. “Heartbreaking news. Contacting him was totally difficult, we could talk about 15 minutes on the phone, it was difficult. Going to the United States was impossible, I couldn’t go visit him,” he assured.

The ‘modus operandi’ of Murcia

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, between 2007 and 2008 alone, Murcia Guzmán managed to raise close to 2 billion dollars through DMG Grupo Holding SA, a company that expanded to Panama, Venezuela and Ecuador.

Its formula was simple: investors handed over their money and received large returns on that money, and even with the DMG card they could buy goods and appliances. Then they consigned money as profitability for that purchase.

With the intervention of the company, payments were suspended and an ordeal began for thousands of people They even got into debt or sold their assets to take the money to the collector and multiply their income.

Murcia Guzmán’s son said that his father “He worked with the community, with large businessmen. He started with a group of friends and people gave him their money so that he could manage it, we are talking about many people depositing their money.”

Nothing illegal, it was to give facilities so that people could fulfill their dreams

For Steven, his father’s actions were not illegal.but they consisted of “providing facilities so that people could fulfill their dreams”.

It should be clarified that the authorities determined that behind the recruiter there would not be the well-known pyramid scheme that had already been known in other countries, but there was a sophisticated drug money laundering operation.

Murcia Guzmán arrived in Colombia again in June 2019, to pay a 30-year sentence for the crimes of aggravated money laundering and massive and habitual collection of money, in the La Tramacúa prison in Valledupar.

On August 1, a court in Panama also sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the crime of “massive and habitual collection of economic resources from the public without competent authorization.”

The son of the founder of DMG stated that Murcia “is being tried more than twice for the same act. Because he has already been extradited to the United States and right now in Colombia he is still paying,” for which he assured that with his family they are totally focused on collecting signatures to “present them before the Supreme Court of Justice, and also, if necessary, before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.”

