David O. Russell’s next movie has a release date

David O. Russell, the acclaimed director, has put together what may be his most star-studded ensemble.

David O. Russell’s latest work is scheduled for 2022

We know next to nothing about David O. Russell’s next film, but at least we can confirm when we see it. The director’s latest effort will see its release on November 4, 2022. It will likely be in time for the Oscars ceremony.

After concluding his six-year exile as a director after 2004’s “I Heart Huckabees,” Russell has become one of the most acclaimed writers / directors in the industry. His last four projects have pruned a total of 26 Oscar nominations, including those of “The Fighter” in which Christian Bale and Melissa Leo were awarded for their respective performances, as well as for Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings Playbook” .

Unknown title but a stellar cast

David O. Russell writes and directs the mysterious film, which wrapped filming last March but remains shrouded in absolute secrecy. However, looking at the array of talent put together on both sides of the camera, it has the potential to be something special. Christian Bale will star in the film while the three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki is the director of photography, with the Oscar-winning composer Joker Hildur Guðnadóttir to the soundtrack.

Besides Bale, Rami Malek And Robert De Niro, Oscar nominees Margot Robbie And Michael Shannon, the winner of the Golden Globe Anya Taylor-Joy, the Golden Globe nominee John David Washington , the four-time Emmy winner Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Leland Orser, the former professional hockey player Sean Avery and eleven-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Francesca Reale

09/14/2021