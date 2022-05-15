Sports

David Ochoa is wanted by several European teams

Photo of James James14 mins ago
Although the Mexican goalkeeper, David Ochoa, has not had minutes this season in MLS, after an injury that sidelined him for several weeks, causing him to miss the start of the league, he has sparked interest in Europe.

According to the Fox Sports journalist, Mariano Trujillo, the goalkeeper who plays for Real Salt Lake is closely followed by teams from Liga MX and from the old continent, including Atlético San Luis, Gallos de Querétaro and Toluca.

At European level, Ochoa is followed by Atlético de Madrid, Fulham, West Ham, Cádiz, Real Sociedad, Bournemouth and KV Kortrijk. The source points out that an advantage for him to go to Europe is that the player ends his contract at the end of the year.

Ochoa has been called up by Gerardo Martino on multiple occasions, however, he has not made his debut with the Senior National Team. The 21-year-old goalkeeper is one of the great promises in the Mexican goal, called to compete for ownership in the future along with Carlos Acevedo.



