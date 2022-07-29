David Ortiz and other celebrities with investments in marijuana

Many were surprised that the dominican David Ortizrecently exalted to US baseball immortalitywill partner with Rev Brands, a company of “cannabis” (dope), for a new product line to be called “Papi cannabis“.

“Once I embraced the flow of the flower, everything changed,” Ortiz said in a statement. “The cannabis It has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress, and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/man-with-blue-uniform-a687b3e4.jpg Dave Ortiz.

What many may not have known is that this is a business that is attracting more and more entertainment figures, especially Americans.

From plantations to market the dopeto serums, drinks and creams, celebrities are betting on this new business model.

Mike Tyson

The former boxer was one of the first celebrities who publicly accepted his active participation in the business of dope. In 2018 he founded his company Tyson Ranch in California.

He is dedicated to planting and marketing his own dope. His success has increased in recent years, when he added a vacation center to the property to allow visitors to learn about the processes of growing his merchandise.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/mike-tyson-with-a-microphone-in-hand-dd38191b.jpeg Mike Tyson.

Martha Stewart

The TV presenter decided to invest in the Canadian company Canopy Growth Corporations. She helps explore the efficacy of CBD and other cannabinoids in improving the lives of animals and humans.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/martha-stewart-with-a-black-shirt-ce37d7c0.jpg Martha Stewart.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Cann is a company dedicated to marketing beverages with minimal doses of THC (psychoactive substances) and CBD (the chemical cannabidiol) of which Paltrow is an active member.

She has shared with various media that although she is not a consumer of dopebut believes that its medicinal qualities are useful for many people.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/gwyneth-paltrow-smiling-26f1be6b.jpeg Gwyneth Paltrow.

kourtney kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashians decided to venture into the CBD industry, launching a serum for the face that she urges to include in the beauty routine of women around the world.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/woman-smiling-with-a-black-shirt-1253f5f5.jpg Kourtney Kardashian.

Nicole Kidman

The actress of “The Others” joined Sera Labs to create a line of products made with CBD, among which are face creams, foot creams and body oils.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/nicole-kidman-in-a-black-suit-c8b9070a.jpg Nicole Kidman.

david beckham

Like Kourtney Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham’s husband invested at the beginning of 2021 in the company Cellular Goods, a brand that is responsible for developing sports and cosmetic products with CBD.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/david-beckham-with-a-green-tie-3fa86d21.jpg David Beckham.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi followed in the footsteps of Mike Tyson and decided to start her own business with dopealthough she is not dedicated to planting and marketing, she did specialize in beauty products with a CBD line called “Whoopi & Maya”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/a-book-with-the-image-of-elaine-johnson-bef64631.jpg Whoopi Goldberg.

John Legend

Legend invested in the company PlusCBD. Who work all kinds of beauty products and food.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/man-with-hand-on-face-4a8ef0f4.jpg John Legend.

Bella Thorne

The actress has confessed on multiple occasions that her time at Disney was not entirely good, so she had to face different anxiety problems, a situation that led her to experience the use of CBD firsthand.

Fortunately for the actress, this substance derived from dope helped her to such an extent that she invested in Hybrid Filthy Fangs, a company that creates products with CBD.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/bella-thorne-in-a-red-dress-554ac0df.jpg Bella Thorne

Justin Bieber

The interpreter confessed at the beginning of October 2021 that he partnered with the Palms company to market a line of products called “Palms”, whose main ingredient is the cannabis.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/justin-bieber-with-a-hat-5cff7de3.jpg Justin Bieber.

Jay Z

Beyoncé’s husband, a successful businessman, has among his confessed passions high-end watches, Cuban cigars and dope. Since 2019, the rapper has been associated with the brand of cannabis Caliva and in October of last year announced the creation of its own line of products called Monogram, which includes luxurious cigars made by “highly trained” artisans.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/jay-z-con-traje-y-tie-posing-for-the-camera-in-front-of-a-tree-32c7de33.jpg Jay Z.

Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress went from seeing herself in a video, which was leaked by TMZ, smoking a cigarette from dope when he was a Disney Channel star, to own his own gold leaf rolling paper and invest in the farm of cannabis Lowells Herb and at a restaurant in West Hollywood called Lowell Café, which offers its diners a variety of products including rolled cigarettes, edibles or beverages containing THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the most well-known cannabinoid in the dope.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/miley-cyrus-in-blue-uniform-1fe18bd0.jpg Miley Cyrus.

Snoop Dogg

The rapper has gone in just a few years from being a Hip-Hop singer with lyrics typical of gangster circles, to building an entire business empire focused on cannabisand appearing at many high-level parties, in emblematic advertisements, in series and television programs, in movies, or in any self-respecting media support.

Casa Verde Capital is one of the businesses in which he is a co-owner. He does not work directly with yerba but with bourgeois aspects such as paraphernalia, health advice or financial services.

Snoop also regularly collaborates with MerryJane, one of the most important foreign websites on cannabis culture, which also has its own line of cannabis products.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/28/a-drawing-of-snoop-dogg-with-a-suit-and-tie-49e0588e.jpg Snoop Dogg.

More about the subject Cannabis as a business Cannabis was used in medicine well into the 20th century, but for decades this plant has been surrounded by the stigmatization inherent in its 1961 designation by the UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (the bible of drug prohibition). , which placed her at the same level of danger as the heroine. For some years, a legal and very profitable business has flourished around marijuana and some celebrities have found it an attractive terrain to invest part of their fortunes and make them even more substantial. There is nothing illegal in his business and little by little countries or states of countries are joining the legalization of marijuana for medicinal and regulated use in therapies related to epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, insomnia or to combat the effects of chemotherapy treatments.