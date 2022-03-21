David Ortiz case – David Ortiz on shooting investigation findings against him: “I have no comments”

Former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz assured this Monday that he had “no comment” on the findings of the investigation carried out by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis for the incident in which he was shot in 2019.

“I have no comments, this is an investigation process and we are going to wait for the authorities to do their job.”, said the member of the Hall of Fame, during an interview on the radio program “Sol de la Mañana”, broadcast on the ZOL 106.5 FM station.

Davis, who spoke with the American newspaper Boston Globe, affirmed that César Emilio Peralta (popularly known as “César the Abuser”) was the person who ordered the murder of Ortiz.

According to the former commissioner, Peralta felt disrespected by the Red Sox legend, for which he put a bounty on the former baseball player’s head.

David Ortiz shot

David was injured bullet in June 2019 at the Dial bar, in Santo Domingo Este, in the province of Santo Domingo, an incident that the Dominican authorities described as a mistake, since the Creole was not the target of the attack.

They arrest César “El Abusador”

“Caesar the Abuser” He was arrested in the month of December 2019 in Colombia, from where he was later extradited to Puerto Rico, in view of an extradition request that existed for accusations of drug trafficking in that country.

For his part, Peralta’s lawyer, Joaquín Pérez, asserted the accusations that his client is behind the attempt on Ortiz’s life are falseand that they are based on a private investigation, but not on a federal one.

Similarly, he stressed that the only link between Caesar and David was one of friendship .

Jean-Alain

Also, according to Davis’s inquiries revealed an alleged concealment of evidence from former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez and the National Police on the reality of this event.

According to the information, Ortiz said he hired Davis in part because he was concerned about the “integrity of the Dominican investigation under Jean Alain Rodríguez.”

“To be honest, when you live in a country where justice is corrupted, you want to believe (what the government claims) but you will also disagree, and that was what was happening at the time,” Ortiz told Davis.

Likewise, Ortiz stated that the former official called him at home “two months after the shooting and asked him to make a public statement, endorsing the theory of mistaken identity”.

The former official is in preventive detention, after being implicated in the so-called Medusa case, accused of alleged acts of corruption during his administration.