David Ortiz case takes a new turn with investigation

A research has revealed that the alleged capo Cesar Emilio Peralta (the abuser) would have ordered to kill the former Major League player David Ortizand that the Dominican authorities “vitiated” the investigations of the event, which occurred in June 2019, to prevent many people from the government of the day from falling.

The research which was carried out at the request of Ortiz (Big Papi) by investigators Ed Davis (former Boston Police Commissioner) and Ric Prado (former CIA officer), contradicts the research of the Dominican Public Ministry by establishing that the ex-player was not injured by confusion.

Caesar the abuser would have ordered the murder of both David Ortizlike that of Sixto David Fernández, establishes the research which was disclosed through an extensive report of the American newspaper The Boston Globe.

What was the reason?

The Boston Globe reports that Peralta’s motive for attacking Ortiz “was probably an accumulation of contempt and jealousy,” since they found no evidence linking Big Papi to any type of business with Peralta or knowing him more than incidentally.

Cesar Emilio Peralta would have felt disrespected by David Ortizbecause when he arrived at the parties in the exclusive nightclubs of the capital (many of which were from the abuser), became the center of attention. Researchers even say that the abuser he may have felt jealous because many of the women in his circle were flirting with Ortiz.

“Peralta was the king of the streets, the king of the clubs and the biggest shark in the water. If someone were to try to usurp that power, knowingly or unknowingly, they would take it personally,” the contracted investigators state.

They also indicate that David Ortíz had to move from the exclusive “Blue Tower” in Naco, in the Dominican capital, because César el abuser he bought an apartment above his own where “a lot of weird people” came in. Supposedly once David Ortiz he politely complained to Peralta about a noisy late-night party at the apartment, but he didn’t think Peralta would be offended by it. Investigators understand that Peralta may have taken it as an insult.

However, even though the new research states that Caesar abuser He is the intellectual author of the crime, and not Víctor Hugo Gómez, as established by the Public Ministry, against Gómez the accusation of having formed the group of hitmen who participated in the event carried out in the Dial Bar and Lounge of Santo Domingo Este remains.

Víctor Hugo Gómez is also pointed out as a member of the Gulf Cartel, of which César el abuser supposedly he was an important member.

“Pure speculation”

The lawyer Joaquín Pérez, defense of Cesar Emilio Peraltaconsidered that the new research has no scientific basis and is “pure speculation”. He also expressed that his client “flatly denies that she has anything to do with the attack against Ortiz, whom he considers to be ‘his friend’ of him.

The Dial Bar bombing

Former Major League Baseball player David Américo Ortiz Arias was shot in the back on the night of Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Dial Bar in Santo Domingo Este, when he was sharing with Joel López Durán, Sixto David Fernández Vásquez and Odalis Pérez (Secret), among other people.

The investigations of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that it was a mistake, since supposedly David Ortiz He was not the “target” of the contract killing, but rather another alleged drug trafficker (Sixto David Fernández / El Modelo), who was at the bar that night.

the subdued for the case

The accused Franklin Junior Meran (Rubirosa), Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, Junior Cesar La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez are on trial for the event at Dial Bar in a court in Santo Domingo Este. (Rolf); Oliver Moisés Mirabal, Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz (Calamardo), Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez (Nene), Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela (El Chino), Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez (Carlos Nike), Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno (Hueso) José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón ( Chuky) Lanny Estephanie Pérez Reyes and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.

“There is nothing new” Lawyer Carlos Balcácer, a member of the Defense Council of Jean Alain Rodríguez, maintained that the continuation of the judicial process against those named in the attack against former baseball player David Ortiz, agrees with the investigative line established by his client’s management when He was Attorney General of the Republic. “There is nothing new under the sun in the case of David Ortiz,” said Balcácer, downplaying the results of the private investigation carried out at Ortiz’s request and reported on Saturday by The Boston Globe.