David Ortiz case – Who is Rodolfo Espiñeira, the deputy attorney general in charge of reviewing the David Ortiz investigation?

Deputy Attorney General Rodolfo Espineira Ceballos is one step away from starting the review of the private investigation that reveals that César Emilio Peralta ordered an attempt against the life of the former Major League player, David Ortiz.

After he was appointed for such a mission by the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, the lawyer requested access to research led by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who also accuse former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez of concealing information about the case that occurred in June 2019.

Experience

Espiñeira Ceballoses is the first replacement for the Attorney General of the Republic, Judge Miriam Germán Brito. He has served as deputy attorney general since 2004.

He is also a member of the Superior Council of the Public Ministry for the period 2021-2023 and president of the Purchasing and Contracting Committee of the MP.

As a lawyer for private firms, he worked at the Castaños & Castaños Office between 1992 and 1995, and from 2000 to 2004 in his own practice.

Was “State Attorney” before the Land Court between 1995 and 1996; director of the Registry of Industrial and Commercial Property of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, from 1996 to 2000, and also the first director of the National Office of Industrial Property (Onapi) in 2000 .

He has been president of the Bidding Committee of the Attorney General’s Office, National Director of the Public Ministry, president of the Institutional Integrity Committee and coordinator of the Public Ministry Management System.

He has also been president of the Disciplinary Council and coordinator of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Attorney General’s Office.

He was also an elected member of the Superior Council of the Public Ministry for the period between August 2014 and August 2017.

Specialties

He completed a master’s degree in Business Law and Economic Legislation from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM).

In addition, he has a specialty in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure from the National School of the Public Ministry (Institute of Higher Education).

He has taken judicial training courses at the School of the Judiciary of the Kingdom of Spain and has participated in courses and seminars on industrial property under the auspices of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office and the Organization of American States.

He has also participated in courses on international trade negotiations, under the auspices of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Georgetown University, and was also the head of the Dominican intellectual property delegation in the process of the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas (FTAA) and in the Free Trade Agreements with Central America and Caricom.

In addition, he is a speaker on issues of industrial property and commerce in Spain, Uruguay, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic and has participated in the Distinguished Visitor Program of the United States Department of State and in the Legal Development program of the Korean International Cooperation Agency. (koika).

New investigations in the David Ortiz case

Last Saturday the US newspaper Boston Globe published reports on the alleged link between Cesar Emilio Peralta in the attack against David Ortiz, which contradict the findings made by the Dominican authorities.

According to David Ortiz, the former attorney Jean Alain Rodriguez, who is serving an 18-month coercive measure for links to corruption cases, called him two months after the attack to convince him of an alleged mix-up in the attack.

In a press release, David Ortiz said it was “the most interested in clarifying everything related to the attack of which I was a victim”.