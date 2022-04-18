David Ortiz enjoys Holy Week 2022 in Las Terrenas

Las Terreras, in Samaná, was the place chosen by the famous member of Cooperstown, the Dominican David Ortiz to enjoy the Easter holiday.

According to some videos that circulate on social networks, Big Papi had a great time in Las Terreras with friends and the company of an attractive woman, whose generals are unknown.

The former member of the Boston team played dominoes with friends and rode four wheels through the streets of the municipality of Samaná, while happily greeting people. He seemed happy and relaxed.

For the occasion, Big Papi opted for a comfortable outfit. He was wearing one of his characteristic Versace shirts and Bermuda shorts; props consisted of a giant gold and diamond blin blin on her neck, earrings of the same metal and a scarf tied to her head, which gave her the appearance of a pirate.

The young woman who accompanied him also wore comfortable clothes consisting of a black crop top and shorts. She was with him on a four-wheel drive through the streets of Las Terreras.

Ortiz’s induction ceremony to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame will be this July 24 in the city that bears the same name and is four hours from New York. David Ortiz He is the fourth Dominican exalted to the temple of the immortals of Major League Baseball. precede you Juan Marichal, Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero.