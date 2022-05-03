David Ortiz, excited on his first visit to Cooperstown

Former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz expressed his emotion on Monday when he visited the Hall of Fame for the first time, since his election on January 25, to the temple of the immortals of this sport, located in Cooperstown, New York.

“I am excited to reach the temple of baseball where great players are. But the most important thing is that I will be together with three great Dominicans, such as Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez and Vladimir Guerrero”, Ortiz stated in a meeting with the press.

Ortiz, who received 77.9 percent of the votes of the Baseball Writers Association of America, enough to earn his election to baseball immortality, signed the plaque where his image will appear on July 24.

The “Big Papi”, as the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter is known, will be the only one to be inducted into the MLB Baseball Hall of Fame in the 2022 class.

Through tears Ortiz expressed his sadness, since his mother, Angela Ortiz and former player Kirby Pucket, both deceased and two key figures in Ortiz’s development as a person and as baseball players, will not be present on such an important day in his life.

Despite this, the historic figure of the Boston Red Sox pointed out that his exaltation will take place in the midst of a festive atmosphere and that the Dominican and Latin presence will be present at the “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest”, which has been organized for the occasion.

“That day of exaltation, the world will meet the happiest fans in baseball, the Dominicans, who will come to Cooperstown to exude their joy and enthusiasm,” said Ortiz.

The “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest” will be held at Brewery Ommegang, an open-air space with capacity for more than 5,000 people located in Cooperstown, in which the Dominican merengueros Fernando Villalona and Sergio Vargas will perform; the salsero Yiyo Sarante, as well as the exponent of urban music El Alfa and DJ Adonis.

In his 20-year Major League career, Ortiz batted .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs.