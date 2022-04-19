David Ortiz: “If you don’t want me to go to my villa in Las Terrenas, lend me yours in Casa de Campo”

Former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz responded through a video on social networks to the criticism that was made regarding your vacation in Las Terrenas during the Easter holiday.

“I am a guy who lives life attentive to me, I am not a guy who lives getting into anyone’s life; What I am is a guy that what he knows is vacano with people and help whenever I can, I don’t live in trouble or get involved with anyone but in this country there are a trio of people who since they want a samba they are looking for me”, said the member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on your Instagram account.

Over the course of the weekend, audiovisuals of Ortiz driving four wheel cars, playing dominoes and sharing with friends became viral on different social networks, which brought criticism and accusations about their behavior.

“Many people talking nonsense like David Ortiz in the underworld, in Las Terrenas; I have a villa in Las Terrenas, so if you don’t want me to come to my villa, lend me yours in Casa de Campo; Call me a week before, wey, don’t take to Las Terrenas, come here better”, added the former Boston Red Sox player.

Since the incident in which he was shot while sharing in a bar in Santo Domingo EastOrtiz’s behavior and performances, following his retirement from baseball in 2016, have been drawing the attention of the public eye.

“What a bad life is that you have, what a m… bad life is that you have; before you sit down to talk m… about me, brush your mouth to’”, exclaimed Ortiz.