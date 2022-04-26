David Ortiz invites you to celebrate “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest”

Former Major League Baseball player, David Ortiz, invited Dominicans, Latin Americans, Americans and his fans from around the world to celebrate along with him his exaltation to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, in a great celebration to the rhythm of salsa, merengue and urban music called “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest”.

The former Major League baseball star offered the details of the great event during a press conference in which he stated that the activity will take place in the city of Cooperstown, New York, after the conclusion of the ceremony of his exaltation on July 24.

“Since I was elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame for the merits and statistics accumulated during my career in the Major Leagues, on January 25, I dedicated that great honor, first to God, to the Dominican people and to all my Latin American, American and worldwide fans who have always supported me, since that is the greatest honor that a baseball player can achieve in his life”, he stated.

Read: Video | David Ortiz: «Now they want to tell me what I have to do with my life»

Ortiz stated that after the exaltation ceremony, has organized the “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest”, an activity open to the public, because as a humble man and from the people that he is, he wants to celebrate his election with his fans who have always supported him “and deserve to share this great achievement that is not only mine, but of all Dominicans, Latin Americans, Americans and fans from all over the world.”

“Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest” will take place at Brewery Ommegang, an outdoor space with capacity for more than 5,000 people located in Cooperstown, New York.

David Ortiz also expressed that this activity represents a Tribute to all Dominican baseball players who live by raising the name of the Dominican Republicand that with their dedication and dedication they make us feel proud, in addition to serving as an example to young people who fight every day to achieve their dreams.

The former Major League player announced that the celebration will have an extensive artistic billboard with the presentation of Dominican artists of the stature of the merengueros Fernando Villalona and Sergio Vargas; the salsa singer Yiyo Sarante, as well as the exponent of urban music El Alfa, and the famous musical entertainer DJ Adonis.

And to encourage the public, andThere will be renowned national and international presenters such as: Tony Dandrade, Michael Miguel Holguín, Joel López, Francisca Lachapel and Enriquito Rojas.

This great event that will have a television production of two hours, will be under the production of Ramón Carmona and Miguel Medina; the marketing of Grupo de Medios Panorama, and will be broadcast throughout the Dominican Republic by Telemicro, Channel 5; for the New York City at Telemicro International, and for the whole world through Prende TV, Univisión’s new streaming platform. In addition, it will be broadcast on David Ortiz’s social networks.

Official Tour

For those interested who do not want to miss this historic day for the Dominican Republic, Emely Tour organizes the official tour to Cooperstown, which includes a private flight to the ceremony, VIP participation in the “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest” and accompanying Big Papi when returns home as a Hall of Fame immortal to FenWay Park in Boston, as the guest of honor at a Red Sox game.

The tour departs on Thursday, July 21, on an exclusive charter flight for the group with limited space on Sky Cana airlines bound for Syracuse, New York State, and returns on Wednesday, July 27 to the Dominican Republic. Includes airfare, transfers, lodging in Syracuse and Boston, daily hotel breakfast, shopping tour and other amenities. The first 50 people to reserve will get a ball autographed by David Ortiz.

David Ortiz, emblematic player of the Boston Red Soxin Major League Baseball, became the first Dominican player to enter the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, in his first year of application with a score of 77.9% of the votes, this being the first time that a Dominican enters in his first appearance, and also joins Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez and Vladimir Guerrero.