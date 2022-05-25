David Ortiz not only hits well, he has dancing skills

The new member of Hall of Fame from Cooperstown, David Ortiz, again shows his skills but now in the dance.

In a video circulating on social networks, you can see the “Big Daddy” give waist with his current partner María Yeribell Martínez García.

According to the media, both have a relationship of more than seven years.

“I have a villa in Las Terrenas. If you don’t want me to go to mine, lend me one in Casa de Campo». This is how the former Major Leaguer thundered, David Ortizagainst the people who criticized him for vacationing “in the underworld” during Holy Week in Samaná.

The Big Papi, as the former baseball player is also known, was seen upset in a video of just over two minutes that was distributed on social networks, in which he added that “unimportant” issues are prioritized in the Dominican Republic.

«What damn bad living is that you have? Of a whole sound, of a whole turn. Aren’t you fed up? Live your life. When I was a wreck that I didn’t have a single one, nobody knew who David Ortiz was. Now they want to tell me what I have to do with my life»limited the newly Hall of Fame.

Ortiz’s discomfort comes after several days ago he was questioned not only that he was vacationing and enjoying himself in Las Terrenasalso by his companion, a woman who has not been identified so far and who did not take off while the former Boston Red Sox slugger was sharing with friends.