David Ortiz strongly criticizes the idea of ​​an International Draft in the Dominican Republic

The “Big Papi” expressed his opinion in a negative way to the idea that the Major Leagues could institute the drawing of international prospects in the Caribbean nation

The dissenting voices of Dominican baseball players to the possibility that MLB managed to convince the Players Association of establishing an international prospectus draw continue to make themselves felt. On this occasion, David Ortizformer player of Boston Red Sox and the newest member of the Cooperstown Hall of FameHe had a lot to say about it.

Through a voice note, which was sent to a group of Dominican baseball players, “Big Daddy” He showed his displeasure with the idea.

“We have to send a strong message to Tony Clark and get online to do it through our networks too, because they are two seconds away from putting the draft in the DR (Dominican Republic). They gave me that red alert right now and the MLB negotiations depend, basically, on whether we give him the draft, ”heard. Ortiz say in the voice memo.

David Ortiz during the Dominican Baseball Legends Day celebration. ESPN

“You know that if we allow them to do the draft here in the Dominican Republic, even the children of the children of your children and ours will be affected by that. So we have to start that no-draft campaign strong. Get rid of me, I don’t play baseball anymore, but I know what I’m telling you (…) you know that here, in this nation, in one way or another, more than 40 percent of the population eats baseball, to say the least. number. We are going to get strong in that because this is not a game, it is not a game, ”concludes the former designated hitter of the Los Angeles Red Sox.

Ortiz add your voice to Fernando Tatis Jr.who yesterday said that the international draft would kill baseball in the Dominican Republic.

Jeff Passan reports that David Ortiz is not completely opposed to the International Draft

After the voice note of Ortiz speaking with the Dominican baseball players was made public, the journalist from ESPN, Jeff Passanreported having spoken with the ex-player about his opposition to the international draft.

In accordance with Passan, Ortiz I would not be opposed to the draft itself, but to its immediate implementation, under the argument that a transition process must be carried out in which veteran and respected players, current players and all parties related to the signing of international prospects participate. .

“The Dominican Republic is not the United States. You can’t just snap your fingers and expect everything to line up to operate the right way,” he says. Passan What did you tell him? Ortiz.