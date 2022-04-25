David O’Russell’s Canterbury Glass will star Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor Joy, Christian Bale and Robert De Niro.

Canterbury Glass will take us back to the 1930s with a spectacular cast surrounding director David O. Russell in his new film.

There are directors with stars and directors surrounded by stars. David O Russell can be counted among the latter for his next film, Canterbury Glass.

Director of fighter o The good side of things has made sure that his next period thriller is full of familiar faces of the seventh art. And it seems that very few have wanted to miss the opportunity to participate in the film.

Via DiscussingFilm we meet much of the cast of artists who will have various roles in Canterbury Glass.

stand out margott robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), John David Washington (Tenet), Christian bale (The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises) or Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit).

The stellar cast of Canterbury Glass also includes Robert DeNirowho already worked with David O. Russell on The Bright Side of Things, or Taylor Swift (Cat).

What if for the thing? Well no. They also join the cast rami maleck (Bohemian Rhapsody), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) or Michael Shannon (Daggers in the back).

Chris Rock, which you will be tired of hearing about, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: Raylan’s law), Alessandro Nivola (Selm), Matthias Schoenaerts (The old guard), Andrea Risborough (BlackMirror) and Mike Myers (Austin Powers) complete the featured cast.

As we have said, Canterbury Glass will transport us to the United States in the 1930s. The story follows three friends who witness a murder.

Without eating or drinking it, they will become the main suspects of the heinous crime. Soon, they will discover that they are in the middle of one of the biggest plots in American history.

Canterbury Glass is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 4, 2022. With its excellent cast there is no doubt that it is going to capture the attention of many at the very least.