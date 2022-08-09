David Proux (The Mysteries of Love) poses with his daughters Alice and Héloïse, Internet users struck by their resemblance (PHOTO)
David Proux, who plays Étienne in The mysteries of love, took the pose with his two daughters on Instagram, Héloïse and Alice, whom he had with his ex Cathy Andrieu. Internet users were struck by their resemblance.
Series The mysteries of love is a delight for nostalgic fans ofHelen and the boys every weekend on TMC. For their greatest pleasure, they find some of the emblematic characters of the sitcom of the 90s. Hélène, Nicolas, Bénédicte or José are thus there. David Prouxwho played the role of Etienne, Cathy’s boyfriend, has more recently joined the cast of the series after thirty years of absence from the screen. His return allowed the famous group that rehearsed in the garage to reform. From now on, Étienne’s heart beats for Laly and no longer for his ex. This was also the condition that Cathy Andrieu and David Proux had set for him to return to the soap opera. It must be said that the two ex-lovers on the screen have also maintained a relationship in real life.
David Proux proud dad: he poses with his two daughters on vacation
“My first memory is the casting. I bumped into Cathy and was told she would be my partner if I got selected. There, even before going to the audition, I knew two things: that I would be taken on the series and that Cathy would be the mother of my children. It was as obvious, as if it were written”, David Proux told us. And the prophecy came true. Together they had two children, Alice and Mathis. Since their separation, the two actors have each had another child, a girl named Héloïse on the side of the actor, and a boy named Jules for Cathy Andrieu. This Monday, August 8, the interpreter of Étienne, on vacation with his two daughters, posed for a charming family portrait. “#mydaughters #love #prouddad #happysummer Alice & Héloïse”simply wrote the papa poule in the caption of this shot. Internet users were captivated by the beauty of the small family, but also by the resemblance between father and daughters. “We see triple”raved a subscriber. “Wow… The resemblance is striking. Nice photo David”, noticed another.
The two exes have maintained a cordial relationship
About his relationship with Cathy AndrieuDavid Proux told us: “30 years ago, Cathy and I left the series after six months because we wanted to preserve our couple”. Now, the two former have a cordial relationship. “We get along well, we know each other as exes who have lived through ups and downs and a family life”, had specified the actor.