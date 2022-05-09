David S. Goyer, screenwriter of the ‘The Dark Knight’ tapes, gave his opinion on the latest film of the Gotham City hero

“TheBatman”the film directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as a protagonist, it has caused great expectation due to its dark and serious atmosphere of the origins of the famous superhero of DC Comics. Since its first previews, where a very different facet of the character is shown, thousands of fans have eagerly awaited the day of its premieresomething that finally arrived.

The film, one of the most anticipated of the 2022, has received great criticism from the specialized press and also accumulates an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a page responsible for gathering film critic reviews. In addition, many agree that the film directed by Matt Reeves is one of the best that has been made about the hero of Gotham city.

Now, after his recent hbo max, David S Goyerthe screenwriter of the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’directed by Christopher Nolangave his opinion on this new version of the hero of Gotham city: “Watching the movie was rewarding for me. It’s interesting because when you read the Batman comics, there are miniseries, graphic novels, Earth One versions, Elseworlds stories and Black Label stories, and all these different writers and artists doing their particular version of a Batman story. So a lot of them are quite different and a lot of them are quite unusual, and that’s one of the fun parts of consuming comics.”

“So I saw The Batman recently in Prague, and I didn’t know exactly what to expect or what I would think of it. I watched it with several members of my Foundation series team. They all expected me to hate it because I worked on The Dark Knight. But I really enjoyed it a lot. It was a fun experience. I really like Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and I like what they did with The Riddler. Reeves is a really good filmmaker, so I was ready for the ride.” concluded Goyer.

It should be remembered that the tape has a duration of 175 minutesnamely, 2 hours and 55 minutesbeing the tape of ‘Batman’ longest that has been carried out, surpassing the 164 minutes how hard “The Dark Knight Rises”directed by Christopher Nolan.

The cast of this new movie Batman It is composed of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).