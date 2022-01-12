David Sassoli dead, CDM ok at a state funeral for the president of the EU Parliament
Green light of the Council of Ministers at the State funeral for David Sassoli, journalist and president of the European Parliament who died in the past few hours. The funeral will be held on Friday at 12, in Rome, in the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli. The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council will participate, Ursola von der Leyen And Charles Michel.
Among the latest rumors that have also mentioned the Superior Council of the Judiciary, in the morning: “A man of the institutions, a great person who represented us with courage and determination abroad, whom we will all miss”, said lay councilor Filippo Donati. The vice president, David Ermini, joined the memory on behalf of the entire Council. “I was lucky enough to be a friend of Sassoli, he was a person of absolute transparency and clarity. He exercised his task in an exemplary way, he was never a biased man, he was a great pro-European. His great passions were politics towards the least and the European dream ”. Meanwhile a Brussels the ambassadors of the 27 to the EU met and observed a minute of silence today. This was announced by the French presidency of the Union which is responsible for coordinating the cyclical meetings of the permanent representatives of the EU countries. In the headquarters of the Union the flags are at half mast.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
False vaccinations in Ancona, the “doctor-detective” who denounced: “No fear, if you are a public official you have to intervene”
Next article
Covid, report in sentinel hospitals: “In 7 days hospitalizations up 32%. Necessary measures to limit the circulation of the virus “