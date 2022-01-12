David Sassoli death, career, journalism, politics, illness, years, funerals

A portrait of the President of the European Parliament who passed away at the age of 65 last night.

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, is disappeared in the night at 65. Yesterday the news was spread of his hospitalization in Italy due to a serious complication due to the immune system. His death shocked everyone: civil society and politics, both in Italy and abroad.

Death David Sassoli: symbol of humanity

Mario Draghi defined David Sassoli “a symbol of humanity, balance and generosity“. Beyond the political position they have always been recognized listening skills and civil passion. Most remember in him that sweet and delicate smile, which concealed a profound Catholic formation.

The two great passions in his life were journalism And politics. He took his first steps in scout, which later became a place of the soul, where among many others he developed a sense of solidarity, that hand always extended to the other and commitment to community.

David Sassoli and journalism

The first great passion of David Sassoli it was journalism. First the print media, then the small agencies, then the arrival of the newspaper Il Giorno. In his long career he has dealt with crime and judicial news, narratives that for him were almost like magnifying glasses on the world.

His stories were never characterized by his ideologies, rather by an unstoppable desire for narration, for in-depth analysis and curiosity of an Italy in constant change. Which therefore deserved to be understood and understood.

David Sassoli death: The landing on TV

His arrival on television owes it to Michele Santoro, subsequently the landing on Tg1. He loved to tell the facts up close, with a sparse but at the same time participatory narrative style. The conduction of Tg1 and the co-direction with Gianni Riotta.

Subsequently the transition to politics, which leads him to run as a candidate in the ranks of PD. Then the European institutions also arrive. In his heart always anti-fascist and pro-European ideas. After three legislatures in Brussels, Sassoli first became vice president, then President of the European Parliament.

And it is also thanks to these offices that he has strenuously carried out the defense of rights and attention to the environment and respect for nature. Sassoli loved to smell aromatic herbs, especially the scent of mint intoxicated him. Which is also the plant that cures. And it is this taking care of others, the legacy that David Sassoli leaves us.

His speech on democracy

“It is very difficult to build democracy, but it’s easy to lose it if we don’t take care of it ” David Sassoli said, and then added “and its nature is mainly based on trust: that of citizens in their own institutions“.

In his speech to the Sassoli European Parliament then adds that this confidence it must be renewed every day, made to grow like a capital and looked after as it would be done with the best investment. Words that have left their mark and are certainly an inspiration for the new generations. And for those who govern us.