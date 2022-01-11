David Sassoli died. Von der Leyen: ‘A great European and Italian’ – Politics

Farewell to the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli. Only yesterday was the news of his hospitalization in Italy due to the onset of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system. “The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli – announced his spokesman Roberto Cuillo – passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano (PN) where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be announced in the next few hours” .

“You can live and die in many ways. David Sassoli he fought and worked until the last possible moment, informing himself, actively participating in the cause of the common good with indomitable curiosity and passion despite the increasingly precarious state of health, after the temporary recovery some time ago. “This is what we read in a post on David Sassoli’s Facebook page published by his entourage, which highlights how “for the President of the European Parliament, for the politician Sassoli, for the man David in his private dimension, at the basis of every action, of every behavior, of every choice were very firm values human reference: loyalty, consistency, education, respect“.

The exponents of the high European institutions and the colleagues of the missing journalist and politician gather around his family. “I am deeply saddened by the death of a great European and Italian. David Sassoli was a passionate journalist, an extraordinary President of the European Parliament and above all a dear friend. “The President of the European Commission writes in a tweet in Italian, Ursula von der Leyen. “My thoughts go out to your family. Rest in peace, dear David,” she adds.

“Sad and moved by the announcement of the death of David Sassoli. A sincere and passionate European, his human warmth, his generosity, his conviviality and his smile are already missing. Sincere condolences to his family and to the people close to him “. The president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, writes in a tweet.

“The words I never wanted to say. For a unique friend, a person of extraordinary generosity, a passionate pro-European. For a man of vision and principles, theorized and practiced. Which we will try to carry on. Knowing that we will not be up to it. #AddioDavid #Sassoli “. The secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta writes on twitter.

THE PROFILE – From familiar face of TG1 to president of the European Parliament, that of David Maria Sassoli was a life divided between journalism and politics, straddling Florence, Rome and Brussels to become president of the European Parliament in 2019. Born in the Tuscan capital on May 30, 1956, he attended Agesci, the Italian Catholic Guides and Scouts Association as a young man. His father was a parishioner of Don Milani and he started working for small newspapers and in press agencies at an early age before moving on to ‘Il Giorno’ and then making the big leap in Rai. Florentine by birth but Roman by adoption, he had become a familiar face to Italian families above all for his conducting the Tg of the Rai flagship network, of which he was also deputy director during the era of Gianni Riotta. A career that ended in 2009, when Sassoli decided to devote himself to politics. Candidate as leader of the newborn Democratic Party in the central Italy constituency, the president of the EP was elected for the first time with over 400 thousand preferences and, on the strength of this success, he immediately became the head of the delegation of the Democratic Party to the European Parliament. In 2013 the attempt to return to Italy as mayor of Rome ran aground in the primaries of the Democratic Party. Candidate in the French quota, Sassoli places second, beating the future Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni but obtaining half of the votes of Ignazio Marino. After a decade spent in Brussels and Strasbourg, Sassoli – now in his third term – was one of the most experienced MEPs. In 2014-2019 he held the position of Vice-President for the entire mandate, dealing mainly with transport (the so-called third railway package), Euro-Mediterranean policy and budget. On 3 July 2019 David Sassoli, at the beginning of his third term, was elected President of the assembly. In his opening speech, Sassoli rallied the importance of acting to combat climate change, the need for a policy that is closer to citizens and their needs, especially young people, and the urgent need to strengthen parliamentary democracy and promote European values. During the exceptional and unprecedented situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sassoli made a commitment to ensure that the European Parliament remained open and continued to operate, introducing – already in March 2020 – remote debates and voting, the first parliament in the world to do so . Married and father of two children, a Fiorentina fan, Sassoli lived in Rome but as soon as possible he moved to the house of Sutri, a delightful medieval town in Tuscia along the Via Cassia, about thirty kilometers north of the capital, to cultivate his passions for gardening and good reading. Sassoli was the second Italian president of the European Parliament after Antonio Tajani since the Strasbourg assembly was elected by universal suffrage. His office would expire in days: next week the plenary meeting of the European Parliament which will meet in Strasbourg to elect his successor.