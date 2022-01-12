David Sassoli, illness and the last months of work, with his wife and children alongside – Corriere.it

Six months ago, Sassoli had been hit by pneumonia caused by Legionella: but he had recovered well, and had shot a video to deny any link between the disease and Covid, or the vaccine. Before Christmas the relapse and the fatal dysfunction of the immune system. In the past he had had myeloma, a blood cancer

He insisted that the European Parliament continue its work even with the difficulties of remote voting because, he said, the assembly elected from the base of European citizens and must always be open. Despite the fatigue, managed to organize the handover: Your last concern was, a few days ago, that everything would work well in the institutional transition between one president and another at the next plenary, in Strasbourg, Roberto Cuillo, the spokesman, told SkyTg24.

Sassoli wanted to continue working until the end, until the serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system who had brought him back to the hospital got the better of him.

Shortly before Christmas, the new relapse, followed by hospitalization in Aviano. Only at that point, Sassoli’s physique began to yield. To fight with him, at all times, they were there his wife Alessandra Vittorini, art historian and now Director of the School of Cultural Heritage and Activities Foundation, e the children Giulio and Livia. A solid family, as it was in the spirit and attitudes of a man with deep Catholic family roots. In all these years of European political commitment, the family has remained united: when his wife and children realized that his physique was beginning to show signs of fatigue, they insisted that he slow down. Years ago, Sassoli had been hit by a myeloma, a blood cancer, and had undergone a bone marrow transplant.

The doctors had advised him to slow down, to lower the pace. And Sassoli had announced the decision not to seek reconfirmation at the top of the European Parliament – while knowing full well that he could compete again with a very good chance of success.

He had had one legionella pneumonia, David Sassoli. Hard pneumonia, from which he seemed to have recovered well. The aftermath, however, had been many. In the physical, and not only: so much so that shortly before Christmas he was forced to shoot a video in which – in addition to remembering what he did for the European Parliament – Sassoli had denied any link between his illness and Covid or worse, the vaccines against the coronavirus.

And to understand how solid his faith in Europe was (remembered here in the portrait of Paolo Valentino) it is enough to reread some passages of his inauguration speech to the presidency of the assembly on 3 July 2019.

We must have the strength to relaunch our integration process, changing our Union to make it capable of responding more strongly to the needs of our citizens and to give true answers to their concerns, to their ever more widespread sense of bewilderment. The defense and promotion of our founding values ​​of freedom, dignity and solidarity must be pursued every day inside and outside the European Union. And again: Let it be clear to everyone that in Europe no government can kill, that the value of the person and his dignity are our way of measuring our policies. That here no one can shut the mouth of the opponents, that our governments and the European institutions that represent them are the fruit of democracy and free elections.

Sassoli, as he himself told on his website, was born in Florence in 1956, son of Domenico Sassoli, journalist and intellectual of Catholic culture. He instinctively followed in his father’s footsteps: first at the Asca agency, then at the daily newspaper Il Giorno, he had participated in the foundation of the Articolo 21 association, a movement for the defense of freedom of the press.

His career as a television journalist it had begun in 1992, as a news correspondent in Tg3. In the same period he had collaborated with Michele Santoro in the programs Il rosso e il nero and Tempo Reale. In 1996 he conducted the afternoon broadcast Cronaca live on Rai 2. In 1999 he joined the editorial board of Tg1 as a special correspondent. Then he became presenter of Tg1 of the 1:30 pm edition and subsequently of that of 8 pm. In 2007 Sassoli became deputy director of Tg1, as well as of the special in-depth weeklies TG1 and Tv7. In 2004 he was elected President of the Roman Press Association. Then the entry into politics in 2009 as a candidate for the European Parliament.

In 2013 he was a candidate in the primaries as mayor of Rome, coming second after Ignazio Marino: and in the Campidoglio the funeral parlor will open on Thursday 13 January for the last farewell (the funeral will always be held in Rome on Friday 14, at 12 noon). , in the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli).

He was elected on 3 July 2019 President of the European Parliament, with 345 votes, on the second ballot, with the support of pro-European groups.

All today I recognize a human trait of great depth, a capacity for mediation and dialogue difficult to identify in the political panorama: and they are not circumstantial sentences that are said and written today in the hours of his disappearance, perhaps by those who has known and loved him for years.

But precisely because David Sassoli certainly had a strong and decisive character, ready to defend values ​​and ideas, but incapable of definitive fractures and those clashes that open chasms rather than heal wounds. Even when, recently, in the face of his serious health problems, delusional malevolence about Covid and the like had spread on the net, even at that moment the choice not to reply, not to exacerbate the tones, seemed to him the only possible one, wrote today, on Facebook, his staff, in a memory that begins with these words: You can live and die in many ways. David Sassoli fought and worked until the last possible moment, getting informed, actively participating in the cause of the common good with indomitable curiosity and passion despite the increasingly precarious state of health.

It is also here its moral and political heritage, which today everyone recognizes, including opponents.