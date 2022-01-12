David Sassoli, myeloma, bone marrow transplant and the falsehoods of no vax- Corriere.it

Years ago the onset of the disease. Sassoli was hospitalized at the Cancer Institute of Aviano

David Sassoli he was hospitalized in the Oncohematology ward of the Friulian Cancer Institute in Aviano and was followed by the medical staff of the Oncology Reference Center for a long time. Years ago Sassoli had suffered from myeloma, a blood cancer, and had undergone a bone marrow transplant. For this reason, his transfer to Aviano was decided on 26 December when her condition worsened after one last relapse on Christmas days, followed by the nasty Legionella pneumonia he had talked about in a video on November 9, 2021, also telling of a hospitalization in Brussels.

The Aviano institute explained the reasons for David Sassoli’s death with a meager statement: A serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system. Nothing else, no detail in respect of the confidentiality maintained by President Sassoli and his family.

Aviano is a structure of excellence at an international level and follows patients with neoplasms of the haematopoietic system, acute and chronic leukemias and other diseases of this type. The Aviano institute is a very modern structure, opened in 1984 and already recognized since 1990 as a scientific hospitalization and treatment institute by the Ministry of Health.